Bob Marley’s Kids: Everything To Know About Rock Legend’s 12 Kids

Here’s everything you need to know about Bob Marley’s 12 kids.

Bob Marley was a reggae legend served as a world ambassador for reggae music, earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and sold more than 20 million records. He’s best known for his hits “No Woman, No Cry, “Three Little Birds,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Redemption Song” and “One Love/People Get Ready.” Bob Marley may have been the king of reggae but he also has his own kingdom kids. The artist, unfortunately, passed away from malignant melanoma cancer in 1981. However, his legacy continues through his music and his kids. Here’s everything you need to know about his 11 kids.

Sharon Marley

Sharon Marley to Bob Marley’s wife Rita Marley on November 23, 1964. Bob adopted Sharon when he got with Rita. The 57-year-old is involved in the arts like her dad as she is a singer, dancer, and curator. She was part of the Grammy Award-winning group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers with some of her siblings which went on to win three Grammy Awards.

Cedella Marley

Cedella Marley was born to Bob Marley and Rita Marleyon August 23, 1967, and was named after her grandmother. The 54-year-old wears many hats as she’s a singer, dancer, fashion designer, actress, author, and entrepreneur. She raised two kids of her own Skip Marley and Soul-Rebel Marley-Minto whom she shares with her husband David Minto.

She reflected on her father’s legacy ahead of the opening of a musical honoring him titled Get Up, Stand Up!. “When Daddy passed in 1981, the naysayers said that his music and his legacy would be nothing,” she told The Guardian. “Now that he is no longer physically here, he has long ago proven them wrong. He was the one who said, ‘My music will live on for ever.’”

Ziggy Marley

Bob Marley’s eldest son, Ziggy Marley, certainly takes after his father. The 53-year-old is a musician and philanthropist. The accomplished artist has a plethora of albums to tout. His first was titled “Dragonfly” which he released in 2003. His second album Love Is a Religion won a Grammy Award in 2007. He then went on to release Family Time, Wild and Free, Fly Rasta and his self-titled album. His most recent album titled More Family Time came in 2020. He also founded Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers which won eight Grammy Awards.

He’s now focused on writing children books and has released My Dog Romeo and Little John Crow. He also created a photo book in a tribute to his father titled Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend. “Going through the photos, it hit me how young he was,” Ziggy told Caribbean Journal of working on the book. “It’s sad, but he did so much in that time— it’s still a testament to his ethics and spirituality. He knew he had to do everything in the shortest amount of time.”

Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley was born on April 20, 1972, to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He clearly got some of his talent from his dad as he is an eight-time Grammy Winner. Three of those wins were for best album for his own works including The Root of Life, Mind Control and Mind Control. He won twice as a producer for his brother’s albums Halfway Tree and Welcome To Jamrock. He was also part of three of the Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers wins. It’s safe to say he’s an accomplished musician.

Robbie Marley

Robbie Marley was born to Bob Marley and Pat Williams on May 16, 1972. The 49-year-old lives a relatively private life compared to his siblings. He was documented going on a trip to Africa with his brothers Ziggy Marley and Rohan Marley in 2011. “Marley Africa Roadtrip follows three sons of music legend Bob Marley as they travel back to Africa with hopes of reconnecting with their father. Thirty years after his passing, Ziggy, Rohan and Robbie Marley uncover the roots of his legacy of music, family and African Unity,” the official summary of the movie reads. Fans can watch the three brothers on their road trip on Amazon Prime Video.

Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley was born on May 19, 1972, to Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. The 49-year-old entrepreneur is also a father to five children with Lauryn Hill including Selah Marley, Zion David Marley, John Nesta Marley, Joshua Omaru Marley and Sarah Marley. He also shares Nico Marley, Eden Marley with Geraldine Khawley and Maria Fialho Marley with Barbara Fialho.

He made headlines when his daughter Selah called him and his mother out for arguing in front of her and accused Bob of not being around. He apologized to his daughter publicly on Instagram. “I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child,” he wrote in the statement. “I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

Stephanie Marley

Stephanie Marley was born to Bob and Rita Marley on August 17, 1974. The 47-year-old lives a relatively private life compared to her brothers and sisters. She works as an agent with B’Unik Modeling Talent Agency. “We have been networking with ad agencies and production teams to get our company in the know. We still have to work on increased publicity; however, the response has been good as we have made it easier for agencies to locate and identify children with talent,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Karen Marley

Karen Marley was born to Bob Marley and Janet Bowen in 1973. The 49-year-old resides in England and is involved in the fashion industry. She’s a designer who has her own label called By Karen Marley. She recently honored her father on her social media by posting lyrics to his song “Forever Loving Jah.” She also recently posted an inspiring message in honor of him. She wrote, “Choose today to learn from your mistakes. Choose to allow any challenge to make you stronger. Choose the disappointments to make you more determined. Choose to turn your frustrations into stronger patience. Today, you have the power to choose to be positively proactive and not let anything hold you back from happiness.”

Julian Marley

Julian Marley was born to Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder on June 4, 1975. The 46-year-old has many noble titles as he’s a musician, songwriter, producer and humanitarian. The devout Rastafarian released his first album in 1996 titled Lion In The Morning. He then released A Time & Place, Awake and most recently, As I Am. “You can’t do twice as much; you have to do what you can do,” he said. While his father is a legend, he doesn’t feel the need to achieve more than or as much as Bob Marley. “You have to do what you are supposed to do, cuz everyone has a mission. Everyone has something to do. I don’t think of it like that,” he told The Guardian Nigeria.

Ky-Mani Marley

Ky-Mani Marley was born on February 26, 1976, to Bob Marley and Anite Belnavis. The 45-year-old is also in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. He has starred in films including Shottas, One Love, Eenie Meenie Miney Moe and King Of The Dancehall. He also has recorded a number of albums including Like Father Like Son in honor of his dad, Radio, The Journey and Maestro. Plus he received a Grammy Award nomination for his album, Many More Roads.

Damian Marley

Damian Marley also has roots in music like his father and older brothers Ziggy and Stephen. He was born to Bob and Cindy Breakspeare, Miss World 1976, on July 21, 1978. The 43-year-old is a DJ, singer and rapper. He released his first album Mr. Marley in honor of his father in 1996. He followed up with his second album Halfway Tree and his album Welcome to Jamrock, both of which he won a Grammy for along with Stony Hill, his most recent album.

Ahead of what would have been Bob Marley’s birthday on February 6, 2019, Damian reflected on his father’s effect on their lives. “Our father is really a part of our everyday life, to tell you the truth, with the lessons and the morals and the example that he set carries us through everything that we do,” he told OkPlayer. “So it is great to see, on his birthday, so many other people celebrate him. But we celebrate him every day.”

Makeda Jahnesta

Bob Marley shares his youngest child Makeda Jahnesta with Yvette Crichton. She was born on May 30, 1981, just days after Bob passed away. The 40-year-old has a son named Kai and keeps fans posted on him on her social media. She made headlines when she was caught growing marijuana in her home in 2010. Not much else is known about his youngest child.