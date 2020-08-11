Rohan Marley Apologizes To Daughter Selah, 21, After She Said He ‘Wasn’t Around’
Rohan Marley apologized for ‘any contributions’ his ‘arguing’ may have had in his daughter Selah’s life after she criticized the way both he and her mom, Lauryn Hill, raised her in a shocking video.
Selah Marley, 21, the daughter of Lauryn Hill, 45, and Rohan Marley, 48, took to Instagram on Aug.10 to share a video, which can be seen HERE, that criticized the way her parents raised her, including the negative effects that their “arguing” had on her and an accusation that her dad “wasn’t around,” and now Rohan is apologizing for his behavior. “Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her,” Rohan said in a statement released through his rep. “I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression.”
“I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child,” he continued in the statement. “I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”