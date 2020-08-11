Rohan Marley Apologizes To Daughter Selah, 21, After She Said He ‘Wasn’t Around’

Rohan Marley apologized for ‘any contributions’ his ‘arguing’ may have had in his daughter Selah’s life after she criticized the way both he and her mom, Lauryn Hill, raised her in a shocking video.

Selah Marley, 21, the daughter of Lauryn Hill, 45, and Rohan Marley, 48, took to Instagram on Aug.10 to share a video, which can be seen HERE, that criticized the way her parents raised her, including the negative effects that their “arguing” had on her and an accusation that her dad “wasn’t around,” and now Rohan is apologizing for his behavior. “Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her,” Rohan said in a statement released through his rep. “I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression.”

“I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child,” he continued in the statement. “I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

In Selah’s video, which brought on the apology from Rohan, she gave a lengthy speech about how her childhood was and said that because her parents ‘didn’t really get to know each other” “they were always arguing, always fighting” and it was the reason she didn’t see “much peace.” She also claimed the arguing would sometimes happen “at night” and she’d be the “only one” out of her four siblings who would be “awake.” “I’d just be crying and crying and crying and crying…” she said about listening to the arguments.

Selah followed up her video with an Instagram Live chat on Aug. 11 and talked more about her parents and the headlines her admissions about her childhood have been making. She spent a lot of time defending them especially her mother, during the stream. My mother is a human, she’s not a perfect person but I’m not going to feed off all the negativity,” she said. “In the past 10 years she’s healed so much and I’ve watched her evolve and the same thing with my father. I mean he did some BS lately but my father, he’s healing as well. I came on and saw how the media misconstrued what I said, that is why I came on live it was a one dimensional narrative.”

She also explained that she's now very close with her mom. "Me and my mother are very close. She's texting me as we speak," she said. "Anger is a secondary emotion for sadness. I think for me growing up, remember I grew up with all brothers, so I'm like we're fighting, we are fighting so I just learned how to be tough, I was always tough. So now coming back I'm learning how to cry again. Learning how to forgive is a big one, learning how to love, learning how to not be angry. And what I'm even learning now is how many walls I put up."

