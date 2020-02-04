Patrick Mahomes & GF Brittany Matthews’ Plans For Marriage Revealed After His Super Bowl Win

After winning the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahones has a shiny new ring. So, when does his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, get one? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the Chiefs quarterback’s plans for when he wants to pop the question.

Can anything top winning a Super Bowl? For Patrick Mahomes, 24, who just led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first NFL championship in 50 years, there might be one thing better than his Super Bowl LIV victory – and that might be when his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews says, “I do.” Brittany, 24, was Patrick’s biggest cheerleader during the Big Game, and the way they celebrated afterward, it wouldn’t be that shocking if he got down on one knee. However, don’t expect that to happen just yet. “Brittany is committed to Patrick for life, and they will definitely get married one day,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said, she’s not in any huge rush to take that step. She feels they have a lifetime together and is not pressuring him to put a ring on it.”

“They are living together, and they have their two fur babies,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “At the moment, she’s very focused on her own career, which has her feeling very fulfilled and very happy. When he does propose, she will 100% say yes but it’s not something she’s on pins and needles waiting for. She knows it will happen.”

“Patrick and Brittany are all in with their life together,” an NFL insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, revealing more of Patrick and Brittany’s plans in the coming 12-months. “Patrick, within the next year, is going to sign the biggest contract in NFL history, so when it comes to personal life dealings, he wants all his professional aspirations to be in a row first. They are going to be spending a lot of time in Missouri and they are still young. Rushing into the inevitable is not on their radar just yet. They want everything else to fall into place.” The insider notes that an engagement “is definitely happening,” but not happening right now. “There is zero rush right now.”

The only thing Patrick and Brittany want to do right now is to enjoy the fruits of his team’s hard work. “Brittany is a very competitive athlete herself,” the couple insider tells HollywoodLife, noting of Brittany’s past life as a soccer player, “so that makes her the ultimate supporter because she really gets it on every level. Patrick’s win was also her win because she’s been with him every step of the way since high school.

“It’s all a dream come true, and they have been celebrating non-stop since,” the source added. “They’ve been at Disney World all day, and they were partying at LIV in Miami all night. When Patrick and the team went on stage [at LIV] he made sure Brittany was up there with him. He includes her in everything and always acknowledges her and how important her support is. It’s so obvious he adores her. They’re perfect together.”