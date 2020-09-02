Patrick Mahomes’ Engagement Ring For Brittany Matthews: See Photo Of Her Gorgeous Diamond

Patrick Mahomes’ engagement ring for his now fiance Brittany Matthews almost blinded us! Read on to see just how dazzling it is.

Oh Brittany Matthews, you lucky gal! The 25-year-old beauty was the recipient of one heck of an engagement ring from her superstar boyfriend-turned-fiance Patrick Mahomes, 24, when he proposed to her on Tuesday, September 1. The way this happened couldn’t have been more special as it was already a big day for both of them prior to him doing the damn thing. They were in celebratory mode for two big reasons: one, he received his Super Bowl ring along with the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs months after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in February. Two, it was quarter life realness for her as she turned 25.

So it was the perfect time for Patrick to seal the deal. He proudly showed off the massive engagement ring he got her in a single Instagram story uploaded on late Tuesday. Brittany, on the other hand, posted how he actually did it which apparently took place at a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium. The room was filled with a beautiful arrangement of flowers with some spelling out the magical words, “Will You Marry Me?”. She also shared several posts of their loved ones’ congratulatory messages after the big moment happened.

Patrick & Brittany’s love story isn’t anything new. They’ve been together for a while now, dating back to their pre-fame years when they were high school sweethearts. The blonde bombshell has developed a pretty impressive resume herself outside of what her man has been able to accomplish in his own career with her own fitness company and time as a professional soccer player.

The two lovebirds also have no problem putting their PDA on display. They acted all lovey dovey with one another after Patrick’s big Super Bowl win when he was seen hoisting her in the air during arguably the biggest night of their lives so far.

She later shared a photo of them in a passionate lip lock during their fun Mexican vacation in mid-March. They both had their impressive bodies on display during the snap with Brittany rocking a black bikini with a mesh cover up while Patrick sported blue trunks that complimented his buff body to perfection. Congrats to the betrothed couple!