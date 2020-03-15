Patrick Mahomes & GF Brittany Matthews Passionately Kiss Each Other On Vacation — See Pics

Patrick Mahomes and his longtime GF Brittany Matthews enjoyed their getaway, despite fans warning them about the dangers of the quickly spreading Coronavirus.

Patrick Mahomes, 24, and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, 24, are SO cute! The Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted sharing a romantic kiss with his gorgeous lady while enjoying a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the carousel post, posted on Mar. 13, Brittany shared a trio of snaps of the couple and some friends taking in the scenery on a boat! “My people, that I love oh so much💞💞,” the fitness trainer wrote n her caption. In the first pic, the couple can be seen sweetly embracing while looking out into the ocean, and in the next, they locked lips! The pair appeared to be joined by a group of Brittany’s girlfriends, who had their backs turned the camera for the perfect Instagram-ready shot of them soaking in the picturesque view.

Brittany showed off her glam style on the getaway, opting for an on-trend brown-and-black checkered bikini by Fendi and beige knit cover-up. She rocked her usual stack of Cartier Love bracelets, including a yellow gold regular version and a second diamond encrusted white gold one, elevating even the most casual look. “Whatever floats your boat🌊🛥,” she captioned a second bikini pic, showing off her incredibly toned abs, baby pink manicure and flirty belly button ring. For his part, Patrick was beach ready in a rooster-patterned pair of navy swim trunks, and a bright red cap donning the name of their hotel: the ritzy Cabo Del Sol.

The couple have seemingly been on the vacation for a few days, initially sharing a post from Mar. 9 just prior to self-quarantine efforts around the Coronavirus. That didn’t stop fans from expressing their concerns in the comments, though! “Stay on that boat! Please keep yourself and Patrick away from the virus!” one fan urged. “Don’t get corona,” another simply commented, while a third hilariously wrote, “better get ur mvp a** home b4 u get sick” — referencing his recent Super Bowl win.

It appears Brittany’s most recent post was a ‘latergram’ of sorts, as she was seen in the same bikini and boat in another pic from Mar. 10. “Great times with Great people!!” Patrick sweetly captioned a pic the two cuddling on the boat. The pair do seemingly still appear to be on the getaway, with Brittany posting a snap from a salt room in a spa on Mar. 15, and Patrick out and about golfing with buddies at the same resort. We hope they get home safe!