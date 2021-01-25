Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Cradles Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Pic At Chiefs Game

Brittany Matthews struck an adorable pose and showed off her growing baby bump while watching dad-to-be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC title.

Patrick Mahomes had a lucky charm on his side when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills on January 24. The defending Super Bowl champ’s pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, was in the stands to watch the Chiefs — and the dad-to-be — dominate. Brittany posted an adorable photo from the stadium showing herself cradling her ever-growing baby bump before the game began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

Brittany captioned her sweet photo, “Let’s do this,” including clapping emojis and the hashtag #chiefskingdom. While the Chiefs were winning the AFC title over the Bills, 38-24, Brittany was rocking thigh-high leather boots with chunky high heels, a black and white plaid coat, and a white top tucked into high-waisted leggings. She struck a cute pose while wrapping a protective hand around her bump. After all, there’s a beautiful baby girl in there!

The health trainer, 24, and the Super Bowl MVP, 25, announced their pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post in September 2020. It was sweet and simple: a photo of Patrick hugging Brittany from behind as she holds up a sonogram printout to her stomach. Brittany captioned her post, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to their wedding.” The high school sweethearts got engaged just a month earlier!

A source close to the Chiefs quarterback recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “a little nervous but very excited” about becoming a first-time father. “He is very happy to be chasing another NFL championship and playing football, but Brittany is the love of his life,” the source said. “Patrick can’t wait to see Brittany as a mother. He knows that she will be the greatest mom ever. It has been a long time coming.” So what’s next for Patrick? Welcoming a darling daughter into the world, and maybe winning another Super Bowl MVP title!