Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Channels Beyonce In Lace & Floral Maternity Shoot

Brittany Matthews and her baby bump are front and center in gorgeous portraits from her maternity photoshoot! The fitness trainer is expecting her 1st child, a baby girl, with NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Matthews is breathtaking in new maternity photos [SEEN HERE] she shared to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27. The fitness trainer, 25, who’s expecting a baby girl with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, 25, showed off her growing baby bump in a series of professional photos. The expectant mom modeled her bump in a number of looks, including a cream-colored lace dress, a white bodysuit and a black bodysuit.

The blonde beauty posed with her hands on her growing belly in every snap — though, the settings of the photos were beautifully diverse. One photo, taken in black and white, showed Brittany lying down on a white floor while arching her back to accentuate her belly. Two others displayed the former soccer player smiling while lounging in a bed of colorful flowers.

“I love you girl,” Brittany captioned her post. Patrick shared double heart-eyes emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, thousands of fans, along with many of the couple’s friends and family, shared sweet messages under the photos.

Some fans even noted that Brittany’s maternity photos slightly resemble Beyonce‘s now iconic maternity photos from when she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir. In January of 2017, Bey nearly broke the internet with her floral and lace-themed photoshoot that showed off her bare pregnant belly. The photos went on to be Instagram’s most-liked snaps that year.

Patrick and Brittany first announced they were expecting on Instagram in September. At the time, the longtime couple shared professional photos that showed the mom-to-be holding a sonogram of their bundle of joy. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote in the caption of her post at the time.

The exciting pregnancy news came nearly one month after the couple’s engagement on September 1, when Patrick surprised Brittany with a stunning (estimated $150k) square-cut diamond ring. The big moment Tok place right after the star QB received his Super Bowl LIV ring during a formal ceremony with the Kansas City Chiefs at their home field in Missouri. The Super Bowl LIV MVP got down on one knee in a decorated suite at Arrowhead Stadium, which featured a white fur carpet, flowers and dainty candles, all of which were surrounded by rose petals. Upon entry, Brittany was greeted with a light-up sign that read: “Will you marry me?”

Patrick and Brittany, who’ve been dating since they were teenagers, met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, where they even went to prom together in 2013. The expectant parents currently live in Kansas City with their two dogs, where Brittany runs her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.