Patrick Mahomes Hugs Daughter Sterling After 2023 Super Bowl Win & Being Named MVP

Patrick Mahomes daughter Sterling Skye, 23 mos., was spotted on field at Super Bowl LVII with her mom, as the Chiefs took home their Super Bowl victory on Sunday, February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs QB, 27, had his wife Brittany, 27, and daughter there to celebrate with him as he took home his second Super Bowl ring. Patrick held his daughter, while Brittany held onto his arm.

Brittany and Sterling ran onto the field to congratulate the quarterback on his win. They also joined him on the stand, when he was named MVP for the Chiefs’ impressive comeback and victory. Right after the win, Brittany took to her Instagram Story and shared a short video of her shouting, “Let’s go!” with Sterling in her arms. She posted more videos from on-field celebration.

Before the game, Brittany shared a glimpse of Sterling’s outfit on her Instagram Story. The QB’s daughter rocked a leather jacket with her dad’s number 15 on the back. She also had a heart with another 15 on the back pocket of her jeans. Ahead of kickoff, the ladies went down to the field to wish Patrick luck, and he gave both of them a kiss, per People. The Mahomes’ son Bronze, 2 mos., was not seen at the big game.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, the 2022 season has been huge for Patrick and his family, as they welcomed Bronze in November. The couple revealed that Brittany had given birth to their son with a joint Instagram post of him laying down in a onesie with a necklace that had his nickname underneath him.

Brittany has brought both kids to plenty of Patrick’s games through the 2022 season as he played to get to the Super Bowl. She shared tons of adorable moments with both Bronze and Sterling with their dad on the field (and plenty of awesome Chiefs-themed outfits) on her Instagram. While he played hard to get to the Super Bowl, Patrick was clearly a doting dad as he saw his little ones on the sidelines. When the Chiefs won the AFC championship in January, the QB’s celebrated the win with an adorable video of him running off the field and giving both his wife and his daughter kisses to commemorate the victory. “So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU,” she said in the caption.

Off the field, both Patrick and Brittany have been very happy to become parents to a little one again. With Bronze arriving just before the holidays, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were overjoyed to grow their family around the holidays. “Brittany and Patrick couldn’t be more thrilled to have welcomed Bronze especially right before the holidays. It’s literally the ultimate Christmas gift and they’ve already taken tons of holiday photos with him as a family,” the insider said, also revealing that they had gotten Bronze the perfect outfit for Super Bowl Sunday. “They already got him his very own jersey.”

Patrick won his first championship ring in 2019 during Super Bowl LIV. He was also named the game’s MVP. Ahead of the 2023 match, the quarterback reflected on how having kids made this game feel different. “I have two kids now, I’m married,” he told The New York Times. “I’m kind of an old soul.” He later said while his preparation may be similar, there are some differences now with kids. “But trying to find those little moments where I just spent a little bit more time is always something that I prioritize,” he said.