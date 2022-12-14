Brittany Mahomes Details ‘First Day Of Chaos’ As Mom Of 2: They’re ‘Both Screaming’

Brittany Mahomes, 27, has her hands full with two kids at home: 2-week-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III as well as her 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The stunning blonde took to Twitter to share a glimpse into her hectic life with the two babies on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” she wrote along with a mind exploding emoji and another laughing-crying one. “Both screaming, both not wanting to nap,” she added in the relatable post.

Brittany didn’t stop there and also shared her at-home experience via her Instagram. Posting a box of Crumbl Cookies — a popular cookies-only bakery in Los Angeles — she thanked her friend and infant sleep coach Jenna for the sweet treat. “It’s one of those days people,” Brittany then confessed. In the next post, nearly two year old Sterling looked so cute as she climbed up to the camera during snack time, looking absolutely adorable in pink.

After posting photos from a stunning and glam pregnancy shoot over Thanksgiving, she and Patrick announced the birth of her first son with a joint post just two weeks ago. While she didn’t share the face of baby Bronze, she showed a photo of his sweet little legs in a brown and beige sleeper on a blanket that read Mahomes. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III…11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” the caption read on the photo as congratulatory messages flooded in. “Congratulations! We’re so happy for you both!” one wrote. “Congratulations Patrick & Brittany,” another wrote.

In another follow-up post, Brittany paid tribute to her daughter Sterling for being a newly minted big sister! “Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am. She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!” she wrote via Instagram.

“I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me….,” she added. “If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone’s story is different & don’t let other people’s ideas get to you! It’s your family & your own journey. It will all workout, stay positive and enjoy every second of it,” she also said.