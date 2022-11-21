Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses In Nothing But A Bra & Sheer Covering For Sexy Maternity Photos

Brittany Mahomes, 27, looked gorgeous in her latest set of pregnancy photos. The wife of Patrick Mahomes posed in a new maternity photoshoot that showed off her growing baby bump and they came out perfectly. She wore lingerie that included a bra and a long sheer cover, in the snapshots, which she posted to Instagram, and had her long blonde hair pulled up with some curly strands hanging down.

All the photos showed her from the side and she glowed in dim lighting. The beauty, who is expecting her second child with Patrick, also shared a memorable caption. “As women, we are powerful,” she wrote along with a white heart emoji.

Once Brittany posted the eye-catching photos, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment them. “These are so beautiful!” one follower exclaimed while another simply but effectively wrote, “Wowww.” A third said they were “in love” with the photoshoot and a fourth referenced the pearls on the sheer cover by calling her a “pearly girlie.”

Brittany’s latest post comes after she and Patrick made headlines for a sweet kiss ahead of his Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. They shared the smooch while on the sidelines and she shared a photo of the moment along with the caption, “Pregame smooches.” It helped to show off their close bond and strong marriage, which started in March 2022.

Brittany and Patrick’s PDA isn’t the only thing to get attention. Their adorable family, which includes their daughter Sterling, 1, often makes fans swoon and share delight whenever a photo of the three of them is posted for the public to see. Their upcoming bundle of joy, which they announced in May, will likely also get a lot of attention from supporters. The proud parents confirmed their second baby is a boy and even shared photos from their jungle-themed baby shower back in Oct. “Hey baby boy, we are ready for you,” Brittany wrote in the caption.