Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Feel ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming Baby: ‘Ultimate Christmas Gift’ (Exclusive)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are overjoyed to be parents for the second time, after they welcomed their new baby Bronze in November. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re looking forward to spending the holidays as a family of four, and they have big Christmas plans for their new baby boy and daughter Sterling, 1.

The insider revealed that the couple couldn’t think of a better blessing this holiday season. “Brittany and Patrick couldn’t be more thrilled to have welcomed Bronze especially right before the holidays. It’s literally the ultimate Christmas gift and they’ve already taken tons of holiday photos with him as a family,” they said. “They already got him his very own jersey and they couldn’t feel more blessed this Christmas season.”

While they adjust to being parents of two, the sources said the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, is making sure his wife, 27, is being taken care of. “Brittany is recovering really well and Patrick has been a huge help. Even though he’s busy with the football season he’s making sure she and the kids are very well tended to,” the source said.

The family friend also revealed that Patrick is very “proud” to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, but even though it’s an “honor,” it’s not quite as exciting as being a parent. “But nothing compares to being a dad. It’s his biggest accomplishment ever and he’s ecstatic about having a son,” they said.

It’s been quite an eventful year for the couple. Before welcoming their son, the pair got married in March. The couple announced that they welcomed their baby boy in a joint Instagram post on November 28. It was a shot of their son’s legs, while wearing a onesie. He was laying on a necklace with “Mahomes” written all over it and above a necklace, which has his nickname “Bronze” on it. The couple wrote his full name, birth weight, and date in the caption. “Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” they wrote.

Since Bronze was born, Patrick revealed that his younger brother Jackson, 22, played a key part in coming up with the new baby’s nickname, and it was inspired by his big sister’s name. “My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,” he said while speaking to reporters.