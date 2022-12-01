Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Jackson Helped Pick Newborn Son’s Nickname ‘Bronze’

Patrick Mahomes, 27, revealed that his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, 22, came up with the nickname “Bronze” for his and Brittany Mahomes‘ newborn son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. “My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ ” the Kansas City Chiefs QB told reporters on Nov. 30, two days after his son was born. “So, we went with that,” Patrick added.

Patrick, who shares 20-month-old daughter Sterling with Brittany, 27, explained why his son’s nickname “works out well.” “He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick,” the dad-of-two said. “And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

The NFL star also shared his feelings on welcoming another child into his family. “It’s cool, obviously,” he said to the press. “It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great and everything went smooth — and Brittany is a champ. So, it’s been really cool.”

Patrick and Brittany announced that their son was born with an Instagram post that featured a photo of their baby boy from the waist down. Bronze was dressed in a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs and laid on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. The couple’s fans congratulated them on their son’s birth, and even joked that baby Bronze is already looking like a future NFL superstar.

There was speculation that Brittany gave birth after one of her husband’s football games. Rumor had it that the birth was imminent after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27. However, she took to social media to push back. “Sorry peeps I’m here,” Brittany wrote via Twitter, alongside an image of her daughter Sterling. “Been occupied. I am not in labor, y’all tripping.”

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their daughter in February 2021. The following year, they held a gorgeous Hawaiin wedding celebration, where they officially became husband and wife.