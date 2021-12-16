Jackson Mahomes Called Out By Bar After He Rants about Service: ‘We’ll Survive Your Ego’

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, was roasted by a Kansas City bar after he reportedly slammed it during an online rant.

No mercy! A local Kansas City bar roasted NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, after he reportedly slammed the establishment online. In a Facebook message posted on December 15, cocktail bar SoT claimed Jackson tried to “crush” their business with a since-deleted social media rant about how the establishment was unable to accommodate his large party earlier in the week. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore,” SoT wrote, tagging Jackson in the post. “Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.”

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business,” they continued. “We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.” The bar went on to say they didn’t expect a “mature” response from Jackson, calling him “someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.” At a Kansas City Chiefs game In September, Jackson took heat for dumping water on an opposing fan who was taunting him. A month later, he was dragged for dancing on the late NFL star Sean Taylor’s retired number in a TikTok clip.

SoT wasn’t exactly done with the public lashing, as they concluded, “We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.” Ouch!

However, a day later, the bar deleted their original response and threw up a new one, apologizing for calling Jackson out. “Yesterday, we released an “apology” that was anything but authentic. The team at SoT is committed to providing every guest that walks through our doors with the best experience possible, while treating them with respect and humility. Yesterday, we failed to meet those expectations.” The bar said they wanted to acknowledge their own shortcomings and promised to “do better”. “And most importantly, to use our following to bring the community we love so much together instead of being combative and dividing it,” they concluded. “All each of us can do is try to be better than we were the day before.”

Jackson has yet to respond to either of the Facebook posts.