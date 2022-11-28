Brittany Matthews Poses With Baby Bump At Patrick Mahomes’ Game After Fans Wonder If She Went Into Labor

Still on the sidelines! Brittany brushed off rumors she was in labor with a cute field-level photo.

November 28, 2022 12:40PM EST
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
*EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Patrick Mahomes is seen shirtless on a yacht with friends in Cabo San Lucas. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback has been enjoying a getaway with friends and girlfriend Brittany Matthews in Cabo after welcoming their son, Sterling Skye Mahomes in February! Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Maui, HI - Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews today in a lavish oceanside ceremony in Maui. Shot on 03/12/22.Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany MatthewsBACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Still waiting! Brittany Mahomes’ due date may be soon, but there’s still time until she and quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes become parents of two. While eager to welcome their new addition, Brittany brushed off rumors she was in labor after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“Sorry peeps I’m here,” she tweeted along with a photo of the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Sterling. “Been occupied,” she went on. “I am not in labor, y’all tripping.”

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are awaiting baby #2. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Brittany proved she was at the game by showing off her baby bump from the field level on Instagram, seen here. She had her game face on while rocking full Chiefs colors in the chicest way. Teaming a red puffer jacket with a white top, black pants, and bold yellow sneakers, Brittany looked polished but relaxed. She had glam makeup and piled her blonde locks on top of her head in elegant curls.

The following photos showed baby girl Sterling looking a little finicky. Still, she was adorable, matching mom in her own red jacket while wearing her hair up in a custom Chiefs bow. She even had a little shirt with dad’s number, 15, over her heart.

“Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute,” Brittany wrote, noting her daughter wasn’t in the best mood in her caption. Finishing the post, she added a #GoChiefs hashtag.

The family is anxiously awaiting their fourth member. Mom and dad announced that baby #2 was on the way at the end of May.  Celebrating their new addition on Instagram, the Mahomes family posed in a spring field. Sterling held up a chalkboard in one photo which read, “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

The couple met in high school and welcomed Sterling in Feb. 2021. They waited to wed until March 2022, celebrating with lavish nuptials in Hawaii. At the ceremony, Brittany stunned in a Versace original that had a classy bodice, crystal embellishments, and a long train. Meanwhile, Patrick looked dashing in an outfit designed by Louis Vuitton.

