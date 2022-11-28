Brittany Matthews Poses With Baby Bump At Patrick Mahomes’ Game After Fans Wonder If She Went Into Labor

Still waiting! Brittany Mahomes’ due date may be soon, but there’s still time until she and quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes become parents of two. While eager to welcome their new addition, Brittany brushed off rumors she was in labor after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“Sorry peeps I’m here,” she tweeted along with a photo of the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Sterling. “Been occupied,” she went on. “I am not in labor, y’all tripping.”

Brittany proved she was at the game by showing off her baby bump from the field level on Instagram, seen here. She had her game face on while rocking full Chiefs colors in the chicest way. Teaming a red puffer jacket with a white top, black pants, and bold yellow sneakers, Brittany looked polished but relaxed. She had glam makeup and piled her blonde locks on top of her head in elegant curls.

The following photos showed baby girl Sterling looking a little finicky. Still, she was adorable, matching mom in her own red jacket while wearing her hair up in a custom Chiefs bow. She even had a little shirt with dad’s number, 15, over her heart.

“Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute,” Brittany wrote, noting her daughter wasn’t in the best mood in her caption. Finishing the post, she added a #GoChiefs hashtag.

The family is anxiously awaiting their fourth member. Mom and dad announced that baby #2 was on the way at the end of May. Celebrating their new addition on Instagram, the Mahomes family posed in a spring field. Sterling held up a chalkboard in one photo which read, “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

The couple met in high school and welcomed Sterling in Feb. 2021. They waited to wed until March 2022, celebrating with lavish nuptials in Hawaii. At the ceremony, Brittany stunned in a Versace original that had a classy bodice, crystal embellishments, and a long train. Meanwhile, Patrick looked dashing in an outfit designed by Louis Vuitton.