Patrick Mahomes Daughter Sterling, 22 Months, Proves She’s His Biggest Fan Rocking Dad’s Jersey: Photo

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, shared the adorable new photo, which showed little Sterling rocking the pink top with the number 15, on social media.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 31, 2022 4:59PM EST
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes
View gallery
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
*EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Patrick Mahomes is seen shirtless on a yacht with friends in Cabo San Lucas. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback has been enjoying a getaway with friends and girlfriend Brittany Matthews in Cabo after welcoming their son, Sterling Skye Mahomes in February! Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Maui, HI - Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews today in a lavish oceanside ceremony in Maui. Shot on 03/12/22.Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany MatthewsBACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling Skye, 1, proved she’s his biggest fan in her latest cute photo, which can be seen here. The tot smiled while wearing a pink jersey that had her 27-year-old dad’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ logo on it along with his number 15, in the Instagram snapshot, which was shared to her mother, Brittany Mahomes‘ story. She also wore a white jacket, yellow pants, and white sneakers.

“Mama & Ster day today,” Brittany captioned the epic photo. She also shared a video of Sterling in the same outfit and included a conversation between the two of them. “Hey! Did you pick out your outfit today,” the proud mom can be heard asking her little girl. “Yeah,” she adorably answered. “Had to ‘Match Dada,” the clip was captioned.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes
Patrick & Brittany pose at a previous event. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Brittany’s latest photo and video of Sterling comes just one month after she and Patrick also welcomed a baby boy.  Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28 and the happy couple announced his birth with  a photo of his feet near a necklace that spelled out his nickname. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” they captioned it.

The parents of two have been taking in the holiday season with their children in a big way. In addition to adding to their brood, they brought little Sterling to see Santa Claus for Christmas. The cutie sat on his lap while Patrick and Brittany posed beside her for a photo. “We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” Brittany cheekily wrote in the caption.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany at a red carpet event. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Brittany also shared a cozy photo of her and Patrick happily posing in front of a Christmas tree. They were both wearing white and blue onesies with dark blue sneakers, and hugged as they smiled for the camera. “Will your husband wear matching onesies in public with you?😂😂,” the doting wife asked in the caption for the holiday-themed post. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad