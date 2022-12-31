Patrick Mahomes Daughter Sterling, 22 Months, Proves She’s His Biggest Fan Rocking Dad’s Jersey: Photo

Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling Skye, 1, proved she’s his biggest fan in her latest cute photo, which can be seen here. The tot smiled while wearing a pink jersey that had her 27-year-old dad’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ logo on it along with his number 15, in the Instagram snapshot, which was shared to her mother, Brittany Mahomes‘ story. She also wore a white jacket, yellow pants, and white sneakers.

“Mama & Ster day today,” Brittany captioned the epic photo. She also shared a video of Sterling in the same outfit and included a conversation between the two of them. “Hey! Did you pick out your outfit today,” the proud mom can be heard asking her little girl. “Yeah,” she adorably answered. “Had to ‘Match Dada,” the clip was captioned.

Brittany’s latest photo and video of Sterling comes just one month after she and Patrick also welcomed a baby boy. Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28 and the happy couple announced his birth with a photo of his feet near a necklace that spelled out his nickname. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” they captioned it.

The parents of two have been taking in the holiday season with their children in a big way. In addition to adding to their brood, they brought little Sterling to see Santa Claus for Christmas. The cutie sat on his lap while Patrick and Brittany posed beside her for a photo. “We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” Brittany cheekily wrote in the caption.

Brittany also shared a cozy photo of her and Patrick happily posing in front of a Christmas tree. They were both wearing white and blue onesies with dark blue sneakers, and hugged as they smiled for the camera. “Will your husband wear matching onesies in public with you?😂😂,” the doting wife asked in the caption for the holiday-themed post.