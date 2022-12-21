Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Take Daughter, 1, To Meet Santa Claus: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling got to meet Santa just in time for her second Christmas, less than a month after her baby brother Bronze was born.

December 21, 2022 9:15AM EST
Patrick Mahomes
Sterling meets Santa! NFL star Patrick Mahomes, 27, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, 27, took their 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye to meet Santa Claus on December 20, and Brittany documented the festive outing on her Instagram. In the photos, which can be seen here, Sterling sat on Santa’s lap, while Patrick and Brittany posed on either side of them. The whole group smiled in front of a Christmas tree with presents underneath. “We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” Brittany wrote in her caption.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany (Photo:Shutterstock)

Patrick and Brittany — who welcomed their new baby Bronze in November — dressed their daughter in such a festive outfit when they visited Santa. Sterling wore red and green overalls over a black sweater and red pants with black boots. Brittany showed off her post-baby body in a stunning green dress, while Patrick wore a blue button-up shirt, ripped jeans, and white sneakers.

After posing with Santa, the family of three took a photo together in front of the Christmas tree. Patrick held Sterling in his arms and smiled at the camera as Brittany cuddled up to them with a big smile on her face.

The Mahomes family welcomed their new addition on Nov. 28. Patrick and Brittany shared a joint Instagram post that was a shot of their son’s legs, while wearing a onesie. The newborn laid on a blanket with “Mahomes” written all over it and above a necklace, which has his nickname “Bronze” on it. The couple did not reveal their son’s face to their followers, but they did reveal his full name, birth weight, and date in the caption. “Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” they wrote.

Since Bronze’s birth, a source close to Patrick and Brittany told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they can’t wait to celebrate Christmas as a family of four.

“Brittany and Patrick couldn’t be more thrilled to have welcomed Bronze especially right before the holidays,” the insider shared. “It’s literally the ultimate Christmas gift and they’ve already taken tons of holiday photos with him as a family. They already got him his very own jersey and they couldn’t feel more blessed this Christmas season.”

