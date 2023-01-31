Patrick Mahomes Kisses Daughter Sterling, 1, & Wife Brittany After Winning AFC Championship: Sweet Video

“So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU,” Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram video she posted on Jan. 30, one day after Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the AFC Championship and secured a spot in Super Bowl LVII. In the video, which you can see here, Patrick, 27, runs off the field to Brittany, 27, and their daughter, Sterling. The Chiefs quarterback gives his one-year-old girl a kiss before planting one on his wife’s lips. Patrick returned to the field for his post-game celebrations while Brittany and Sterling watched from the sidelines.

Brittany’s video featured highlights from the Jan. 29 game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, including a shot of her and Patrick’s two-month-old son, Bronze, gazing up at a television screen safely inside a private box at Arrowhead Stadium. The video also featured a clip of Sterling and Brittany in the private box while others around them cheered for the Chiefs’ victory. Patrick’s better half leans in to tell Sterling that her daddy won, and the little girl lets out a celebratory shout.

The new video was set to Lil Baby’s “My Dawg,” which appears to be a theme for Brittany and Patrick. “Dawg energy,” she captioned a Jan. 22 post, a day after the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to proceed to the AFC Championship. Earlier in the year, Brittany brought her and Patrick’s newborn son, along with Sterling, to a game against the Denver Broncos. It’s a safe bet to say they’ll be on hand in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. This marks the third time in the past four years that the Chiefs have played in the championship game, hinting that the once-forlorn franchise is on the verge of becoming the next NFL dynasty. On the other side of the field, the Eagles are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since their championship win in 2018.

Super Bowl LVII will be a family affair, not because Brittany will be there with her and Patrick’s kids. Travis Kelce of the Chiefs is set to face his brother, Jason Kelce of the Eagles, in the first instance of a brother-versus-brother Super Bowl. “Cool scenario to be in, you know?” Travis Kelce said of the “Kelce Bowl,” per AP News. “My mom can’t lose.”

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him,” added Travis. “I respect everyone over there in the Eagles’ organization. You won’t see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother. But it’s going to be an emotional game, for sure.”