Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Admits She’s ‘Not Disappointed’ Taylor Swift Missed Out on Kelce Brothers’ NFL Matchup

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce‘s mom is all about her boys! Before Donna Kelce‘s two sons played against each other in the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles game on November 20, the 71-year-old revealed her thoughts on Taylor Swift‘s absence during an interview with the Daily Mail. “I’m here to see my sons so no I’m not disappointed she’s not here,” Donna said of the Grammy winner not attending the game.

Although momma Kelce has enjoyed Taylor supporting Travis during previous games, Donna confirmed her priority is Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. “She’s wonderful and when she comes it’s great but for me it’s about them,” she told the tabloid at Arrowhead Stadium. That evening, Jason’s team dominated Travis’ and scored 21-17. Initially, Taylor was reportedly set to attend the game and support her new beau. However, due to scheduling issues amid her ongoing Eras Tour in South America, she was unable to attend.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 34-year-old’s mother shared her thoughts on Swifties being highly interested in Travis’ relationship with Taylor. “I understand it. It’s a happy story and I understand people want that,” Donna said of the high-profile romance. Aside the many headlines about the budding relationship, the proud mom added that she is simply “happy for my son.” Taylor and the pro athlete sparked romance rumors in early September before she attended his game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Not only was the 33-year-old set to attend the game earlier this week, but it was reportedly going to be a family meet-up. Sources close to the couple told ET on November 15 that Taylor and Travis’ parents were going to meet at the game on November 20 and have a “family reunion.” Sadly, the plans were altered after a fan tragically died at one of Taylor’s concerts following the “extreme heat” inside the venue, as reported by Page Six.

Taylor took to Instagram on November 18 to pen an open letter about the somber news and announced that she would postpone that evening’s show. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she wrote over the weekend. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Taylor performed her highly-anticipated concert on November 20, and will remain in South America for the tour through November 26.