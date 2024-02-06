Travis Kelce Reveals He’s ‘Heard Some of’ Taylor Swift’s New Album: ‘It Is Unbelievable’

Taylor Swift has already given Travis Kelce a sneak preview of her new, upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department! The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, revealed that he’d heard some snippets of the album during a press conference on Monday, February 5. Travis assured the Swifties that the album is great, and he’s looking forward to the rest of the world getting to hear it.

When asked about the album, Travis said that he’s looking forward to seeing the world’s reaction to Taylor, 34, and the new music. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he told the reporter. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

While, naturally fans are itching to hear more of the record, the tight end wouldn’t divulge any further details about the record. Travis said that everyone would just have to wait and hear directly from Taylor. “I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her,” he said.

Taylor announced that she’d release her new album, while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday, February 4. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” she said.

Taylor went solo to the Grammys, while Travis prepares for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. She won both the Best Pop Vocal Album and the Album of the Year awards. Both of the wins brought the Midnights singer’s total number of Grammy wins up to 14.

Even though Travis wasn’t able to attend the award show, he did congratulate his girlfriend in an interview. “She’s unbelievable,” he told People. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.” If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Travis will be a three-time Super Bowl champion.