Taylor Swift Sweetly Reps Travis Kelce’s Jersey Number During Freezing Playoff Game: Video

Taylor Swift, 34, showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins playoff game in gear that proudly supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34. The singer rocked a thick red, white and gold Chiefs-themed jacket that had the NFL player’s jersey number, 87, stitched into it more than once and a white knit hat. She also wore an all black outfit, including a top and pants with a belt, underneath it as well as black boots with red bottoms.

Taylor topped off her look with her signature red lipstick and had her long blonde hair down. During the game, she sat near Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, as they all cheered on the Chiefs. At one point they even danced and shared laughs despite the very cold weather.

Travis and the Chiefs took home the win at the end of the day with a score of 26-7, leaving Taylor and the rest of the crew as happy as could be. The “Midnight Rain” crooner was then filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium, where the game took place, while hand in hand her beau, who changed into a black and cream checkered coat and matching black pants.

Taylor’s latest appearance at a Chiefs game comes a week after she wowed at the 2024 Golden Globes. She attended the star-studded live event in a metallic green sleeveless dress and sat among some of her friends, including Selena Gomez and Emma Stone. Although her Eras Tour film was nominated for an award, Barbie ended up winning and Taylor graciously cheered during the memorable moment.

Taylor is set to go back on her Eras Tour in February, which is also the month of Valentine’s Day. Although it’s unclear if the lovebirds will be together during the special holiday, Travis recently made headlines for admitting he is feeling “pressure” to get the birthday gift for his girlfriend, in an Etsy ad on his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said in the ad.