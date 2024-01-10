Travis Kelce Admits He’s ‘Feeling Pressure’ to Find Valentine’s Day Gift for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce confirmed that he wants to get Taylor Swift the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. On the January 10 episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis, 34, and his brother Jason Kelce discussed what to buy their women for the upcoming holiday when he read an advertisement from their new program sponsor, Etsy.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said on the podcast.

Jason, 36, told his brother that he started shopping for “something extra special” for his wife, Kylie Kelce. “That’s kind of a lie,” Jason then added. “I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet.”

When Travis asked Jason what he thinks he’ll buy for his wife this year, the Philadelphia Eagles player admitted that he’s going to stick with what’s worked before. “I usually get the same chocolates every year. The same flowers, and a card,” Jason said. “That’s adorable,” Travis replied in a funny tone.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t reveal what he’s going to buy Taylor or what their plans are for their first Valentine’s Day together. Travis will be freed up by then even if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, which is on February 11. Taylor has shows on her Eras Tour in Australia before and after February 14, but she’s available on the actual holiday.

Travis and the “Anti-Hero” singer recently celebrated New Year’s Eve together at a party in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple shared a midnight kiss in a fan-captured TikTok video. Travis and Taylor also spent Christmas together, as did their two families. Since Travis had a game in Kansas City that day, Taylor was seen in the stands supporting him alongside his family and hers.

Ever since they started dating at the end of the summer, Taylor has been to many of Travis’ football games, and he’s returned the love by attending one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina in November. Now that Taylor has a break from touring until February, she’s able to spend more time with her boyfriend amidst his busy football schedule.