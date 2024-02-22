Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift has a lot of close friendships, but her bond with Emma Stone is extra special. The “All Too Well” singer, 34, and the Oscar winner, 35, met in 2008 and have supported each other in their respective careers ever since. Most recently, Taylor cheered on Emma when the Poor Things actress won a Golden Globe Award on January 7, 2024. Emma later said in the press room that she was “very happy” to have Taylor’s support on her big night.

Here’s the complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s friendship.

April 2008: Taylor and Emma Meet at the Young Hollywood Awards

Taylor and Emma first crossed paths at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on April 27, 2008. The two stars took pictures together in purple dresses.

“We met there three years ago, and then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Emma told MTV News in April 2010 as she recalled meeting Taylor. “And then we started talking and hanging out,” she added.

April 2010: Emma Talks About Her Friendship with Taylor

Emma gushed over her bond with Taylor in the 2010 MTV News interview.

“She’s so great! We’re very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor,” Emma said. “Nobody knows that. She’s so great. People know … how hilarious she is. They’ve seen her on ‘SNL.’ People are seeing it more now, and she’s so funny and she’s exactly who you think she is, and I love that.”

September 2010: Taylor Supports Emma at the Easy A Premiere

Taylor was at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for Emma’s rom-com Easy A on September 13, 2010. The pair took multiple pictures together on the carpet. Taylor wore an emerald green silk dress while Emma rocked a gold and teal sequin mini dress.

June 2011: Emma Reveals She Heard Taylor’s Speak Now Album Early

While Speak Now came out in October 2010, Emma revealed in an interview that she got to hear her friend’s third studio album ahead of time.

“I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it’s so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them (in my head),” she told MTV News in June 2011. “Taylor’s a pretty normal girl. She’s not (like), ‘I am one of the world’s most popular singers.’ ”

August 2011: Taylor & Emma Attend the Teen Choice Awards

Emma presented Taylor with the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. Emma called Taylor “the ultimate teen success story” as she read out the singer’s accomplishments before giving her the award. Taylor hugged Emma when she got on stage to give her speech.

October 2012: Taylor Talks About Her Friendship with Emma

In an interview with Access Hollywood on October 23, 2012, Taylor gushed over her bonds with both Emma and Selena Gomez.

“It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same. So that’s really good,” the “Red” singer said.

November 2018: Taylor Supports Emma at The Favourite Premiere

On November 16, 2018, Taylor went to the L.A. premiere of The Favourite, starring Emma and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “She and Emma Stone were chatting up a storm,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “Taylor just stayed by Joe’s side the whole night.”

March 2023: Emma Attends Taylor’s Eras Tour

Emma went to Taylor’s very first show on her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star was seen dancing to “You Belong With Me” and “Fearless” in videos taken by fans at the concert. Emma has since gone to the tour two more times.

Emma and Taylor both later revealed that Mandy Moore, the choreographer on Emma’s Oscar-winning film La La Land, also choreographed the Eras Tour.

📹 | Emma Stone on going to The Eras Tour “three [times] so far”, meeting Taylor when they were teenagers and if she’s the Emma in ‘When Emma Falls In Love’ pic.twitter.com/cRuzrM6r0w — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) December 31, 2023

July 2023: Taylor Releases ‘When Emma Falls in Love’

“When Emma Falls In Love,” one of the vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), is rumored to be about Emma. Taylor performed the song once during her Eras Tour and told the crowd she wrote the track about one of her best friends. Fans think the song is about Emma’s past relationship with Kieran Culkin.

Emma has been asked if “When Emma Falls In Love” is about her, but she’s always played coy in her answers.

December 2023: Taylor Supports Emma at the Poor Things Premiere

Taylor went to Emma’s Poor Things movie premiere in New York City on December 6, 2023. The two posed for pictures together at the event.

January 2024: Taylor Swift & Emma Stone Sit Together at the Golden Globes

Taylor and Emma were seated at the same table at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Taylor’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement but it lost to Barbie. Emma won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things and Taylor went wild cheering for her friend.

In the press room later that night, Emma was asked about Taylor’s reaction to her win. “What an a**hole,” Emma jokingly said, before adding, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful.” She cracked another joke and said, “And yes, what an a**hole.”

February 2024: Emma Says She’ll Never Joke About Taylor Again

Though Emma has joked about her pal in the past, she divulged in February of 2024 that she’ll never make that mistake again. When asked by Variety for an interview published on February 21, about the incident in which she jokingly called Taylor an “a**hole” backstage at the Golden Globes, she walked it all the way back.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” she told the publication. Pointing to herself, she said, “What a dope.”