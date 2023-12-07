Taylor Swift Stuns in Sultry Black Dress as She Supports Emma Stone at ‘Poor Things’ Premiere

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift stunned in a black dress as she showed love to her gal pal Emma Stone at the premiere of her new movie Poor Things in New York City on Wednesday, December 6. The popstar, 33, was seen arriving in a Charlotte Simone penny coat, hanging off of her shoulders to the red carpet event. She completed the look with a pair of matching black heels. She also carried a gold clutch, which appeared to have constellations on it.

Taylor also posed for another photo with Emma. The Easy A actress, 35, rocked a plunging white, satin dress with a silver band around her chest. She also had her classic red hair on display as she posed alongside her BFF. In another photo, Taylor and Emma also posed with Laura Dern and two Searchlight Pictures executives.

While attending the event, Emma was also asked by Entertainment Tonight about Taylor’s Speak Now “From the Vault” track “When Emma Falls in Love,” which many fans have speculated was inspired by the actress’s past romance with Andrew Garfield. When asked, the La La Land star dodged the question.”You would have to ask her,” she told the outlet.

Taylor’s appearance at the premiere came the same day that she was crowned Time Magazine‘s “Person of the Year” for 2023. In her interview accompanying the honor, the singer also gave Emma a shoutout, when detailing her preparation for “The Eras Tour.” She revealed that the actress recommended choreographer Mandy Moore, who had worked with Emma on La La Land.

Earlier this year, Emma supported Taylor on “The Eras Tour.” She was seen singing along to “You Belong With Me” at the tour’s opening show in Glendale, Arizona. A few months after the show, she spoke about the “amazing” concert in a June Vanity Fair interview. “I was lucky because we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice because I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she said. “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience…I’ve never seen anything like it.”