Emma Stone Gushes Over Taylor Swift As Fans Speculate ‘Speak Now’ Song May Be About Her

Emma Stone recently got to check out her pal, Taylor Swift, on the singer’s Eras Tour, and she gushed over the experience in a new interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on June 5. “The concert was pretty amazing,” Emma admitted. “I was lucky because we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice because I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

She continued to dish on her longtime friendship with Taylor and how impressed she was by Tay’s ability to put on a show like she is on the Eras Tour. “She’s a wonderful friend,” Emma shared. “She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience…I’ve never seen anything like it.”

On the same day that this interview dropped, Taylor had something fun of her own to share via Instagram. She debuted the back cover of her upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which features re-recorded versions of 16 songs from her 2010 Speak Now album, as well as six never-before-heard “vault songs.” The six songs were written for the original Speak Now, but didn’t make it on the first album cut, so Taylor is releasing them with the re-record, which comes out on July 7.

Interestingly, one of the “vault songs” is called “When Emma Falls In Love,” and fans immediately began speculating who the ‘Emma’ in question could be. Since Taylor and Emma began their friendship around the time that Taylor was writing Speak Now, fans wondered if Emma could have been the inspiration for the song. Emma was dating Kieran Culkin at this time, but fans are hopeful that the lyrics might be about her relationship with Andrew Garfield, who she started dating in 2011.

However, another theory is that Emma Roberts could be the subject of the track, as she and Taylor starred in the movie Valentine’s Day together in 2010. Emma was also a recent attendee at the Eras Tour. Other fans are also speculating that Taylor could’ve been inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma when writing the Speak Now song.