Emma Stone Hilariously Reacts to Claims That Taylor Swift’s ‘When Emma Falls in Love’ Is About Her

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

When Taylor Swift, 33, released her album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), in July many Swifties thought the track “When Emma Falls in Love” was about actress Emma Stone, 35. Later, on December 6, the Poor Things star weighed in on the rumors during the premiere of her new film in New York City. “You would have to ask her!” Emma told Entertainment Tonight when asked if the song was written with her in mind.

Later when the reporter mentioned that Taylor was set to make an appearance at the premiere, Emma continued to play it coy. “We will see!” she said. Despite Emma’s mysterious response, the Grammy winner did end up showing up to the premiere to support her pal and even posed alongside the 35-year-old for photos.

For the evening out in the Big Apple, Taylor dazzled in a sleeveless black gown paired with a sherpa coat. The “Lover” hitmaker added a pair of open-toe black heels and a gold clutch to tie her ensemble together. For her glam, Taylor opted to wear her golden tresses in elegant Hollywood curls and rocked her go-to red lip. Meanwhile, Emma turned heads in a white silk gown that featured a plunging neckline while at the after party. Earlier, on the red carpet, the Cruella star rocked a yellow lace gown with a flower choker necklace.

Emma later took to Instagram to express her gratitude to all her friends who came out to support the Poor Things premiere. “Yesterday was the premiere of @poorthingsfilm! I want to express my gratitude to the entire team and friends who attended and made this moment incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to watch ‘Poor Things’ which premieres tomorrow!” she gushed in the caption of the carousel of photos. Emma stars in the new film alongside Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Girls alum Christopher Abbott, and more.

Taylor’s appearance at the premiere comes amid her being honored as TIME‘s Person of The Year. During her interview with the mag, the billionaire opened up about her career, drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with her romance with Travis Kelce. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to gush over the cover story with an emotional caption. “I’m really reflecting on this year, and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times,” Taylor penned.