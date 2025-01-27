Is Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce? Their Relationship

Image Credit: GC Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been thriving in their love life, and Taylor is giving the fans what they want — all the lovey-dovey pics they could hope for. What’s the latest with the duo? Are they leveling up their relationship even more? Find out below!

How Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Meet?

The lovebirds have been dating for over a year, and they publicly announced their relationship in October 2023. The football player was determined to meet Taylor, so he attended the Eras Tour in July 2023. Travis romantically made the star a friendship bracelet with his numbers on it, but he wasn’t able to give it to the singer. He shared his sadness from not getting to meet Taylor, on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I received a bunch of them while I was there, but I wanted to give her one with my number on it.”

Taylor got the message of Travis’ sweet attempt and she was captivated by his boldness. The star shared: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h***,” she told Time. They started hanging out and the rest is history. Guess the internet is a magical matchmaker of sorts.

How Long Have Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Been Together?

The pair has been together for over a year now and Hollywood Life has you covered on the happy couple’s timeline. Over the duration of their steady relationship, the duo has shown support at each other’s games and concerts, have been out having fun on date nights in New York City, and have been giving the paparazzi some major PDA money shots.

Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engaged?

The happy couple is not engaged…yet. The rumor began because former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman went on the Pardon My Take podcast to share that the pair “might” be heading down the aisle soon. During his interview, he added: “Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged.” Just one day before that interview, Troy mistakenly referred to Taylor as “Mrs.,” during the Monday Night Football game. The duo is in fact not engaged, as confirmed by People, despite all the juicy rumors we were secretly hoping were true.