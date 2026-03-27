How Many iHeart Radio Music Awards Did Taylor Swift Win in 2026?

Image Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift added another major chapter to her iHeartRadio Music Awards legacy in 2026. The “Cruel Summer” singer once again led the night, taking home multiple awards, including Artist of the Year, and continuing her streak as one of the show’s most dominant artists.

The ceremony recognized her latest era, including honors tied to her album The Life of a Showgirl, further cementing her impact across iHeartRadio airwaves. With the 2026 show, Swift also extended her record as the most-awarded artist in iHeartRadio Music Awards history, building on years of consistent wins.

From chart-topping hits to fan-voted categories, the annual awards once again highlighted Swift’s lasting influence in music. But just how many awards did she take home this year — and how does it compare to her total over time? Find out more below.

How Many iHeartRadio Music Awards Does Taylor Swift Have in Total?

Swift is the most-awarded artist in iHeartRadio Music Awards history, with 41 total wins as of 2026. She has consistently dominated the fan-voted show since its early years, regularly taking home top honors like Artist of the Year as well as multiple song, album and fan categories.

Her wins span several eras of her career, from 1989 and Reputation to Midnights and her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

How Many iHeartRadio Music Awards Did Taylor Swift Win in 2026?

At the ceremony on March 26, 2026, Swift took home seven awards, making her the night’s biggest winner. In addition to Artist of the Year, her wins included fan-voted categories tied to her latest music, including Best Lyrics.

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu presented Swift with the Artist of the Year award during one of the night’s standout moments, with the singer even praising Liu’s performance on stage.

Who Were the Biggest Winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?

While Swift led the night, several other artists also had standout wins. Sabrina Carpenter won Pop Artist of the Year, while Alex Warren took home Song of the Year for “Ordinary” and Best New Pop Artist.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “luther,” while ROSÉ and Bruno Mars earned Best Collaboration.

The show also honored Miley Cyrus with the Innovator Award and John Mellencamp with the Icon Award, recognizing both current chart-toppers and long-standing influence in the music industry.