Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Show Might Include A Prince Hologram & Fans Are Freaking

REX/Shutterstock
Michael Jackson Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Quincy Jones sued Jackson's estate, claiming that he was owed millions in royalties and fees on music that's been used in post-death Jackson projects including the "This Is It" concert film. Jones produced Jackson's "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad" albums Michael Jackson-Estate, Pasadena, USA
N SYNC SPEARS TYLER Singer Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage for the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXV, in Tampa, Fla SUPER BOWL, TAMPA, USA
Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Puts His Hand On Janet Jackson's Right Breast Just Before It Was Exposed During the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texas Sunday 01 February 2004 Usa Super Bowl - Feb 2004
Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami.

Justin Timberlake could be joined by a very special guest on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show — Prince the hologram! However, fans aren’t happy!

Whether you’re loving Justin Timberlake‘s, 37, new album Man of the Woods or not (we definitely are) one thing is beyond dispute: He is a world-class entertainer and this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show is going to be something special. And if all that isn’t exciting enough, now we’re hearing that the crooner could be joined on stage by a very special guest — a Prince hologram! This news arrives via TMZ, and already has us imagining the dance routines JT and the hologram might be performing together! Minneapolis is Prince’s hometown, so the choice makes sense. Head here to take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows ever!

As you can probably imagine, news that Prince might somehow appear on Sunday, Feb. 4, drove fans into a frenzy, except the reaction isn’t exactly celebratory! “Justin Timberlake your ass better not be using no Prince Hologram after he has repeatedly stated he never wanted one when he died and plus he did not like you,” one fan wrote. “This Prince hologram thing took this Super Bowl from ‘Hope the Eagles win’ to ‘Ehhh, maybe I’ll skip it and I’ll check my phone notifications at the end,'” another chimed in. “Justin Timberlake is supposedly bringing a hologram Prince to his Super Bowl performance. Bruh, I hope that lawsuit is swift and merciless,” yet another added. Well, it looks like a verdict is clear. Fans of Prince DO NOT want to see a hologram of the late musician!

Also, if you were hoping to see an ‘NSYNC reunion or maybe a surprise visit from Janet Jackson, 51, to somehow makeup for their infamous “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004, you’re sadly going to be disappointed, according to the outlet. Here’s hoping JT has something besides a hologram up his sleeve for tomorrow!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Would you hate it if a Prince hologram showed up alongside JT tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below!