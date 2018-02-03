Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Show Might Include A Prince Hologram & Fans Are Freaking

Justin Timberlake could be joined by a very special guest on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show — Prince the hologram! However, fans aren’t happy!

Whether you’re loving Justin Timberlake‘s, 37, new album Man of the Woods or not (we definitely are) one thing is beyond dispute: He is a world-class entertainer and this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show is going to be something special. And if all that isn’t exciting enough, now we’re hearing that the crooner could be joined on stage by a very special guest — a Prince hologram! This news arrives via TMZ, and already has us imagining the dance routines JT and the hologram might be performing together! Minneapolis is Prince’s hometown, so the choice makes sense. Head here to take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl Halftime shows ever!

As you can probably imagine, news that Prince might somehow appear on Sunday, Feb. 4, drove fans into a frenzy, except the reaction isn’t exactly celebratory! “Justin Timberlake your ass better not be using no Prince Hologram after he has repeatedly stated he never wanted one when he died and plus he did not like you,” one fan wrote. “This Prince hologram thing took this Super Bowl from ‘Hope the Eagles win’ to ‘Ehhh, maybe I’ll skip it and I’ll check my phone notifications at the end,'” another chimed in. “Justin Timberlake is supposedly bringing a hologram Prince to his Super Bowl performance. Bruh, I hope that lawsuit is swift and merciless,” yet another added. Well, it looks like a verdict is clear. Fans of Prince DO NOT want to see a hologram of the late musician!

Also, if you were hoping to see an ‘NSYNC reunion or maybe a surprise visit from Janet Jackson, 51, to somehow makeup for their infamous “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004, you’re sadly going to be disappointed, according to the outlet. Here’s hoping JT has something besides a hologram up his sleeve for tomorrow!

Justin Timberlake is supposedly bringing a hologram Prince to his Super Bowl performance. Bruh, I hope that lawsuit is swift and merciless. Prince didn't even like his ass… — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) February 3, 2018

Karmic retribution for what Justin Timberlake did to Janet Jackson at the SuperBowl 14 years ago = Prince's hologram walking off the stage during this year's Superbowl. pic.twitter.com/6FR5OkfFSS — Kiggity K-rock (@weezerchickadee) February 4, 2018

Justin Timberlake your ass better not be using no Prince Hologram after he has repeatedly stated he never wanted one when he died and plus he did not like you. Don't upset Black Twitter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KbQToF5J0a — Kayla Got The 411 (@kaylagothe411) February 4, 2018

Prince, in heaven watching JT perform with a hologram of him after he specifically told people to never ever do that to his legacy: pic.twitter.com/BJwDxho9Da — librarian liz (@lizmigueles) February 4, 2018

Hey yo @jtimberlake – let’s not do the Prince hologram. pic.twitter.com/oGRv1xQ13M — Faux Paul Allen (@FauxPaulAllen) February 4, 2018

This Prince hologram thing took this Superbowl from “Hope the Eagles win” to “Ehhh, maybe I’ll skip it and I’ll check my phone notifications at the end.” — Chris Cusack (@Chrisq28) February 4, 2018

"Justin Timberblakes Superbowl performance might feature a prince hologram" pic.twitter.com/yT359ysDIS — Chelsea M (@ChelseaMHopper) February 4, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Would you hate it if a Prince hologram showed up alongside JT tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below!