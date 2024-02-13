Blake Lively Hilariously Responds to Ryan Reynolds’ Joke About Her Super Bowl Appearance with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively had the perfect response to her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ funny Instagram post while she enjoyed Super Bowl LVIII with her BFF Taylor Swift. She imitated his hilarious photo, by putting her own spin on it, as she showed off her Super Bowl outfit. Even though she clearly had a blast rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce, Blake also looked glad to be home.

During the big game, Ryan, 47, had shared a hilarious photo of himself in a flannel and khaki pants with the trailer for his upcoming movie Deadpool 3 on the screen. In the caption, he poked fun at the fact that Blake, 36, wasn’t home. “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he wrote.

ryan and blake lively are the cutest and funniest couple i’ve ever seen 😭 pic.twitter.com/pnGhQJ1tir — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) February 13, 2024

In her Instagram Story, Blake rocked a long, red cardigan and jeans. She had a huge smile on her face as she took the photo. She looked fabulous as she posed in front of the TV screen with the same moment from the Deadpool trailer as her husband’s post showing in the background. She announced her return with a hilarious caption. “Honey I’m home,” she wrote. “My day was good. Yours?”

Blake hadn’t been home for her husband’s Deadpool 3 trailer viewing party, as she was at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl. She was watching the game with her longtime pal Taylor Swift, 34, who was there to support her beau Travis Kelce, 34. The Accepted actress also showed her support for the Chiefs as she rocked a red tracksuit outfit while in Taylor’s viewing box. Blake had attended a few other games with the “All Too Well” singer at the end of 2023, and they were also spotted arriving for Taylor’s 34th birthday together.

It’s clear that Ryan and Blake are very happy for Taylor with her new relationship with Travis. The Free Guy star showed his support for the singer’s romance with the Super Bowl champ back in December, when he shared a hilarious photo with his and Travis’ faces super-imposed over Taylor’s and Blake’s in a photo of them together.