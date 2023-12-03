Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Edited Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Photo That Features Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Phil Bryan/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds, 47, made a lot of his fans laugh over the weekend, when he shared a fan edited version of the epic photo Taylor Swift took with his wife, Blake Lively, during Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour film premiere in London, England this week. In the snapshot, his face is edited onto Blake’s face while Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is edited on hers. Since the two were getting cozy while posing for the photo, it made the post pretty hilarious and memorable.

Ryan made things even funnier when he added a caption to the edited version of the photo. “I feel like I should remember this,” it read.

Ryan’s post comes after Taylor and Blake got a lot of attention for the dazzling moment. The “Midnight Rain” crooner showed off a sparkly silver sleeveless dress with a slit while the The Green Lantern star wore a black and silver blazer style dress with gloves. They both had their long hair down and looked gorgeous as they proudly put their sweet friendship on display.

Taylor also posed for solo photos on the carpet of the Renaissance Tour film premiere as well as photos with Beyonce. She shared them to her Instagram account and praised the Lemonade creator, who also attended her Eras Tour film premiere earlier this year in Los Angeles, CA, in the caption. “Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” she wrote.

When Taylor’s not hanging out with just Beyonce, she’s spending time with Blake and Ryan, who have been her good friends for years. The talented songwriter has also been hanging out with her beau Travis, whom she’s been dating since around the summer of this year. One of their latest outings together was at a holiday party in Kansas City, MO, where Travis is based, on Friday night. They were joined by some of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammates and are rumored to have worn matching squirrel sweaters.