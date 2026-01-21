Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s Friendship Timeline: A Guide From Past to Present

True Swifties have kept up with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively‘s friendship for a decade. Back in 2015, the dynamic duo were rumored to have had a tiff, but Blake quickly shut down the speculation, and they became inseparable friends ever since. But amid Blake’s legal drama against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, court documents may have revealed a new wedge between Blake and Taylor.

Have a look through Taylor and Blake’s full friendship timeline.

2015

In September 2015, fans assumed that Blake was throwing shade at Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video. However, the Simple Favor actress promptly squashed feud rumors by taking to social media and writing, “Umm whoever thought I was throwin shade clearly doesn’t know I have a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll’ #obsessed. Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva [sic].”

Two months later, Taylor and Blake hung out in Australia together to visit the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park.

2016

Blake brought her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to Taylor’s 4th of July party in July 2016, as they all appeared in social media photos together at the time. That December, Blake publicly wished Taylor “Happy Birthday” via Instagram, sharing a selfie of them together.

2017

Amid Taylor’s Reputation era, Blake and Ryan cheered Taylor on at one of her concerts when the recording artist used their daughter James’ voice for the beginning of the song “Gorgeous.”

2018

RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY REACTION’S WHEN THEY HEAR THEIR DAUGHTER’S VOICE AT THE START OF GORGEOUS AT THE CONCERT OF TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE CUTEST THING pic.twitter.com/nTl4pDaOUK — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) July 29, 2018

Over the summer of 2018, Blake hilariously opened up about a video of her and Ryan smiling and shouting after hearing their daughter’s voice in “Gorgeous.”

“That was the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage parent pride,” the Gossip Girl alum said “on Good Morning America. “Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible. So she didn’t even get a title on the album. I should be collecting royalties!”

2019

Ryan and Blake attended a few of Taylor’s parties, including her New Year’s soiree and her birthday bash at the end of the year.

2020

In 2020, Taylor released her song “Betty,” in which she nods to both of Ryan and Blake’s daughters James and Inez.

“You heard the rumors from Inez / You can’t believe a word she says,” Taylor sings at one point. “I was walking home on broken cobblestones / Just thinking of you when she pulled up like / A figment of my worst intentions / She said ‘James, get in, let’s drive.”

2021

While accepting the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys, Taylor thanked Ryan and Blake and “Betty, James and Inez” in her speech. In October of that year, the recording artist went trick-or-treating with Blake and Ryan’s kids in New York City.

By the end of the year, Blake had directed Taylor’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post at the time.

2022

Throughout 2022, Taylor and Blake were seen hanging out together, including in a photo within Blake’s pregnancy announcement. Not one that, but Taylor even gave a nod to Blake’s performance in A Simple Favor by wearing an outfit that resembled that of her character’s to the Tribeca Film Festival.

2023

After Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up, she and Blake were spotted spending time together in April 2023. The following month, Taylor shouted out Blake’s whole family during an Eras Tour concert.

By the end of the year, Taylor brought Blake to football games after Taylor went public with her and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

2024

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively react to the Chiefs winning the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/iQR4YZbZJI — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Blake was spotted attending the Super Bowl with Taylor, and the actress even donned a red outfit for the occasion to cheer on the Chiefs.

2026

After about a year of fan speculation over their friendship, Blake and Taylor’s text messages to each other were revealed in legal documents related to the actress’ lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin. According to the documents obtained by People, Taylor and Blake appeared to talk about the distance between them.

“I have no reason to ask, but I donno [sic], I’ve been feeling like I should… is everything ok?” Blake texted Taylor, according to the docs. “I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s**t for months. You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it.”

In her text, Blake added that she wants “the opportunity to be a better friend if there’s something I unintentionally did.”

Taylor wrote back to Blake less than an hour later, that the actress was “not wrong, but it’s also not a big deal.”

“I think I’m just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me,” Taylor wrote. “Yes, there has been a lot of Justin stuff, but I’ve been through things like this before, and I know how all consuming it is.”

Taylor added in her reply, “It’s more like… and I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few… it’s felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees. And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you’ve been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself… And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you’re feeling like you have to overly explain things… but. It’s me! That’s just caused a little distance. And you don’t need to apologize. Just come back please.”

Blake then apologized to Taylor and concluded their chat by writing, “F**k that guy and f**k his whole gaggle of supervillains,” seemingly referring to Justin.