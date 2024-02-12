Ben Affleck Fails in Football Against Tom Brady & Matt Damon in Hilarious Dunkin’ Super Bowl Commercial

As one of Dunkin’ Donuts’ most valuable customers, Ben Affleck starred in another Super Bowl commercial for the coffee brand — and, once again, he did not disappoint. The full ad that played during the February 11 broadcast also starred Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, and former NFL pro Tom Brady. While the focus was on their hilarious “DunKings” track, Dunkin’ dropped a few on-set videos of the trip, including one of them throwing a football into a big doughnut.

Ben, 51, challenged Tom, 46, and Matt, 53, to the contest of aiming the ball through the target, but the Argo actor and director couldn’t make the shot. Matt and Tom, however, did.

“I’m gonna show you what’s up. I could have got drafted if Tom hadn’t gotten drafted ahead of me. Right through the Dunkin,’ ready?” Ben said at the beginning of the clip, which the brand shared to its social media accounts.

In another video, Tom complimented Matt’s football skills and asked if the Good Will Hunting star played the sport in high school, to which Ben interjected and said, “Come on, don’t inflate his ego like [that].” Ben then urged Tom to “filet” the football right into his hands, but the former quarterback hesitated to “gun it at” Ben, as the actor asked. After Tom finally threw the ball at Ben with more gusto, Ben flinched and said, “Alright, yeah, I wasn’t ready for that.”

Although the football competition between the three was hilarious, the main ad that played during Super Bowl LVIII was even funnier. Ben recruited Tom and a reluctant Matt to help him perform his new rap song in front of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a recording studio. Ben dubbed his band the “DunKings,” to Jennifer’s sheer horror as the Academy Award winner barged in to debut the song he worked hard on.

After Ben finished performing — in his orange DunKings tracksuit, nonetheless — the This Is Me… Now artist told her husband, “We talked about this.”

The full advertisement for the franchise teased a build-up to Ben’s hilarious music, which he was trying to persuade his wife to include in her upcoming album. Even Charli D’Amelio starred in the commercial to teach Ben dance moves.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Ben and Jennifer appeared in their first commercial together, with the Air actor working at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. Toward the end of the ad, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker pulled up to the window to ask Ben why he was working there, then told him to “grab [her] a glazed” doughnut.