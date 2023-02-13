Ben Affleck Reveals His Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Order After Viral Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Image Credit: Courtesy of Karen Dudley/Mega

“I’ve always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal,” Ben Affleck told PEOPLE when discussing his appearance in Dunkin’s Super Bowl Commercial. Ben, 50, returned to his roots for the spot, running the drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts. And if a member of Ben’s community (say, his wife, Jennifer Lopez) were to pick him up something from Dunkin, what would his order be? “It’s not all that exciting, really. It’s just iced coffee, milk, and two sugars, sometimes Splenda,” he told PEOPLE. “I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk, [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget.”

“I’m pretty easy,” he continues. “Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I’m actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I’ll go back and just order that every time. I think, ‘Why would I change that? I really like this.’ I’m not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake.”

Though Ben doesn’t fault anyone for people to experiment with ” all these other blends and all this other stuff,” he’s happy to keep it basic. ” I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak,” he told the publication while admitting he will splurge on an iced coffee or two.

Though born in California, Ben grew up in Massachusetts. He and his friend Matt Damon became synonymous with the New England area, and with Dunkin’ hailing from Quincy, Mass., this was a way for Ben to reconnect with his roots.

In fact, Ben brought back his accent for the Super Bowl commercial, donning the headpiece to man the drive-thru. Things don’t go so well for him, especially when one customer fails to recognize him. “Do I look familiar?” asks the Good Will Hunting star. “No,” says the driver, who probably wants their coffee. The real hilarity comes when J.Lo drives up. “What are you doing here?” she angrily asks. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” When Ben caught two-timing J.Lo with Dunkin, he knew the jig was up. “Grab me a glazed,” she says as her hubby makes his way to the car.