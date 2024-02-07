Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio Split After Almost 2 Years of Dating

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio have broken up after over a year and a half of dating. Travis Barker‘s 20-year-old son confirmed his split from the 19-year-old TikTok star on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 6.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon wrote. “We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

“I am incredible grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions,” Landon added in his message to his 2 million Instagram followers. “Thank you, love you all so much!”

Landon and Charli were first reported to be together in June 2022, and they were seen holding hands in New York City shortly after the news broke. After going public with their relationship, they were seen at various events together. They supported each other as well, during both good times and bad. Charli was by Landon’s side early in their relationship when Travis, 48, had a health scare in the summer of 2022, and Landon supported his girlfriend as she competed on Dancing With The Stars that fall.

In December 2022, a source exclusively told Hollywood Life that Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepson was “crazy about Charli” and “never imagined he’d find a girl that complimented him so perfectly.” “He feels so lucky to have her and he knows she feels the same,” the insider added. Another source opened up about how the two stars are so happy together. “They’re still so young, it’s definitely puppy love. But they’re very devoted to each other,” they said.

Ten months before the news of their split, Landon and Charli did their first magazine photoshoot together for the April 2023 issue of Mini V. The magazine dubbed them the “Gen Z It couple” for the photoshoot, which included shots of them dancing together and lovingly looking into each other’s eyes. Landon and Charli also did a Q&A with the magazine where they opened up about their special bond.

“I’m constantly cracking jokes, and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli,” Landon said when talking about how he finds “humor” to be the quality he likes best in women. They also talked about their heroes, with Charli citing “the people I surround myself with” as her heroes, and Landon citing his dad, Travis.