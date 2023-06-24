Shanna Moakler Meets Son Landon Barker’s GF Charli D’Amelio For 1st Time

Shanna Moakler, 48, met her son Landon Barker‘s girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio, 19, for the first time this month and she took to Instagram to share a photo of the memorable moment. In the snapshot, she was wearing a black jacket and sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and she posed alongside 19-year-old Landon, who wore a black tank top and white pants. Charli was on the other side of her beau and wore a black mesh outfit as her long dark hair was down.

“@charlidamelio was nice meeting you in person. You’re beautiful,” Shanna captioned the photo along with a princess emoji. She also tagged Landon’s account and added a red heart and anchor emoji. The post was reposted several times once it went public and Instagram users commented on how much they liked it.

View Related Gallery Shanna Moakler: Pics Of The Model Shanna Moakler Lupus LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon, USA - 17 Nov 2017 EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Shanna and Charli’s meeting comes after the latter started dating Landon last summer. Her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio apparently set them up and they started dating right away. Last July, the social media influencer introduced the musician to her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio and they attended a MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

When Landon and Charli aren’t making headlines with their families, they’re doing so with joint photo shoots. The lovebirds posed for steamy photos in the Apr. issue of Mini V magazine. From dancing together to looking into each other eyes while holding each other, there was no short of romance in the eye-catching color and black and white gems. They wore various fashionable outfits as well, including a black leather jacket and pants with sequins down the sides for Landon, and a black sleeveless crop top and matching skirt for Charli.

The couple also took part in a Q&A for the magazine spread and shared some interesting info about themselves and their relationship. “I’m constantly cracking jokes, and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli,” Landon said when talking about how he find “humor” to be the quality he likes best in women. They also talked about their heroes, with Charli citing “the people I surround myself with” as her heroes and Landon citing his dad, Travis. “If it came down to one person, though, I’d have to give it to my dad. There is no one who supports me more than he does,” he said.