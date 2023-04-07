Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker Look So In Love As They Pose For 1st Magazine Shoot Together

“Perfect happiness to me is being surrounded by the people I love every single day,” Charli D’Amelio told Mini V magazine. The 18-year-old TikTok superstar was closer to that “perfect happiness” when she posed alongside her boyfriend, Landon Barker, for the magazine’s second issue. A year after Landon, 19, and Charli confirmed their romance, the duo Mini V dubbed the “Gen Z It couple,” posed for a series of black-and-white photos, including one where they looked lovingly into each other eyes during a sweet embrace.

Mini V also ran a Q&A with the couple. Landon said that he finds “humor” the quality he likes most in a woman. “I’m constantly cracking jokes, and I love being around people that do the same! A quality I especially admire about Charli,” he said. When asked about their heroes, Charli first said that hers were “the people I surround myself with. I love to look at my friends and become so impressed with who they are and what they pride themselves with.”

Landon cited his dad, Travis Barker, as his hero, as well as his collaborators and friends. “If it came down to one person, though, I’d have to give it to my dad. There is no one who supports me more than he does,” he said. Landon also gave love to Machine Gun Kelly when answering the question about his “greatest achievement” so far.

“I have been fortunate enough to have a handful of accomplishments that I am proud of,” he said. “Aside from being apart of MGK’s #1 album, I have sold out my own headline show in Los Angeles, collaborated with some of my favorite brands, had my first festival performance at When We Were Young 2022, special guested at Madison Square Garden, and of course the honor of doing a handful of magazine covers that I’ve always wanted to be on the cover for; such as this opportunity today.”

When answering the same question, Charli cited the launch of her Born Dreamer in ULTRA stores as her greatest achievement, “as well as competing on and winning [Dancing with the Stars].” Charli also mentioned her time on DWTS was when she was happiest. ” On the Dancing with the Stars stage the night of the finale. I was surrounded by my closest family and friends and had just completed the most challenging and exciting weeks of my life,” she said.

Landon and Charli went public with their romance in June 2022, shortly after reports claimed they were dating.