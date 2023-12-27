Travis Barker Buys $300K Worth of G-Wagons for His Kids Alabama, 18, & Landon, 20

It was a very Merry Christmas for Alabama and Landon Barker! Travis Barker’s daughter, 18, revealed that the famed drummer, 48, had gotten both of his kids brand-new G-Wagons for Christmas in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 25. Both Alabama and Landon, 20, looked overjoyed at the new cars! Alabama tagged her dad and brother and wrote, “I love you!”

In one of the clips, Alabama panned over on both cars and showed off the new black, luxury SUVs. Each had a huge red bow on the hood. Travis was seen standing between the two of them as Landon out of the car. The blink-182 drummer and his son were both rocking matching red-and-white, plaid Christmas pajamas. The “Friends With Your EX” singer looked so excited about the new car.”I’ve got to go get my phone,” he could be heard saying.

In another post, Alabama gave more of a point-of-view in another photo, showing what it looked like from the driver’s seat. She revealed other gifts that she got from other relatives including her stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. She revealed that Travis and Kourt had given her a Hermes Birkin bag and that Kris had gifted her a Cartier watch, per Page Six.

In addition to Christmas, Alabama also celebrated her 18th birthday on December 24. To celebrate her day, she posted a few pictures from a photoshoot, including one with a few goats, which she appropriately captioned “Goats Day.” Travis also posted a few throwback photos of his daughter and wrote a loving tribute to her. “Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I’m so proud of you and I love you so much,” he wrote.

Travis shares his two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Besides Landon and Alabama, Travis also has a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from that marriage. When he married Kourtney, he also became a stepdad to Kourtney’s three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. In November, Travis and Kourt welcomed their first child together: Rocky.