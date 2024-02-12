Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Addresses Travis Kelce Yelling at Him During the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke out about the viral clip of tight end Travis Kelce yelling at him in the middle of the Super Bowl game on Sunday, February 11. The coach, 65, revealed that Travis, 34, was simply fired up to play and to try to win the game, which the Chiefs ultimately did. He seemed in good spirit about the moment, even when it seemed that Travis gave him a little bit of a push in the heat of the moment. “Tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance, normally I give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me,” Andy said.

In a post-game press conference, Andy spoke about the moment, which spawned many memes, and he didn’t appear to have any hard feelings toward the tight end. “He keeps me young,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “He was emotional today. I have five kids so I get how that goes.”

Besides being “emotional,” Andy showed that he admired Travis’ drive to go for the championship and bring the whole team to victory. “The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. And it’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is,” he told reporters. “So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off-balance.”

To his surprise, Travis was also asked about the moment in a separate press conference, and he joked that the moment wasn’t what it looked like. “Oh, you guys saw that?” he said. “I’m gonna keep it between us unless my mic-up tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Even though both Andy and Travis looked heated up in the moment, it must have been easy to get passed it once the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. After the game, they looked incredibly excited to win for the second year in a row. Naturally, the tight end was seen celebrating with his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field.