Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Brags He Knew Taylor Swift Before Travis Kelce & Reveals How They’re Connected

Travis Kelce‘s coach, Andy Reid, knew Taylor Swift before Travis did! Andy, 65, appeared on Tom Brady‘s SiriusXM podcast on January 30 and revealed that met Taylor, 34, before she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, last fall. “Listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia,” Andy said on Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary. “Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her.”

Andy also joked about Travis’ reaction to his history with the “Karma” singer. “So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” Andy said. “She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’ ”

“She’s a good girl,” Andy added about Taylor, who has gone to 12 Chiefs games this season to support her man. “And I’m happy for Trav. And there has been no distraction that way at all,” the coach continued. “Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

Andy was previously the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012 before he landed his current job with the Chiefs in 2013. He’s led the team to two Super Bowl wins. After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on January 28, the Chiefs advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl which will be held in Las Vegas on February 11.

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024

After attending her 12th Chiefs game, Taylor went on to the field to celebrate the team’s win against the Ravens this past weekend. The “You Belong With Me” singer and Travis hugged and kissed in front of the cameras. Taylor even told her man, “I love you,” during their sweet embrace. Andy and Taylor pointed at each other in the midst of the massive crowd who were celebrating the Chiefs making it to yet another Super Bowl.

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Taylor will be able to make it to the big game. The 2024 Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas on February 11, but the Grammy winner has a concert in Tokyo, Japan on February 10. However, since Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, and Taylor doesn’t have another show on her Eras Tour until February 16 in Australia, she can definitely make it to the Super Bowl to cheer on the Chiefs.