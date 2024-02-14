Travis Kelce Admits He ‘Crossed the Line’ Screaming at Chiefs Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl

Travis Kelce knows he messed up yelling at coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl. While speaking with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed with Jason, 36, that he “crossed the line” with his on-field behavior.

“You crossed the line, I think we can both agree of that,” Jason pointed out during the Tuesday, February 13, podcast episode, to which Travis replied, “I did. I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach, and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. … It’s definitely unacceptable, and I immediately wish I would have took it back.”

Since Travis had physically bumped into his coach during the outburst, Andy lost his balance for a moment.

Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce over the Andy Reid incident in the Super Bowl 👀 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/ZVyIC4RzU0 https://t.co/5r87yFZzWp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024

“When he stumbled, I was like, ‘Oh s**t,’ in my head,” Travis confessed, before pointing out, “I’m a passionate guy. I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

He then explained that the rageful moment “came at a moment where we weren’t playing very well, I wasn’t playing very well and … those emotions get away from me.”

During the first two quarters of the game, the Chiefs were losing against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs eventually won during overtime, though.

Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT… pic.twitter.com/NQnM3RLpaI — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 12, 2024

Travis went on to clarify that he didn’t intentionally push Andy and was only venting his frustrations to him during the “the battle of [his] career,” referring to the Super Bowl. He also insisted that if Andy were to leave the team, Travis would also quit the Chiefs, noting, “I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out of there with him, man.”

Despite his emotional moment with Andy, Travis recalled his coach’s composure around him afterward, noting that they actually “chuckled” over the matter after the fact. However, Travis said, if Andy “would have coldcocked [him] in the face right there,” the athlete “would have just ate it.”

Jason didn’t hold back in telling his younger brother where he went wrong, adding, “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face too is over the top. I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

During the February 11 game, fans were shocked to witness Travis aggressively shaking his coach’s arm and angrily yelling in his face. Andy didn’t react on the field but addressed the situation during a post-game press conference.

“I love that,” Andy joked, before adding, “It’s not the first time.”