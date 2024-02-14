Jason Kelce Admits He Was Travis & Taylor Swift’s ‘Security Disaster’ After the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had an “honorary security team member” in his brother, Jason Kelce, but he ended up being a “disaster.” The Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, joked about his apparent drunken moment following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory. Though he was simply enjoying the fun after-parties with the famous couple, Jason addressed a question about a video of him appearing to have fallen down.

“Did I fall into the plant? I did not fall into that plant,” Jason clarified during the latest “New Heights” podcast episode. “And as I specified, I was trying — I was walking straight, but I was getting too close. As [an] honorary security team member, I was trying to keep my distance to the right amount between Travis and Taylor.”

After explaining what really happened, Jason jokingly confessed, “I was really [the] honorary security disaster.”

Elsewhere in their podcast episode, the brothers discussed the Chiefs’ epic Super Bowl win against the 49ers. Since Jason was sitting behind Taylor, 34, during the game, he witnessed all the fanfare around her. He was also, admittedly, “overwhelmed” by how much attention she was under.

jason on being taylor & travis’s security and if he fell into the plant drunk😭 pic.twitter.com/S0hgYZQze7 — sarah (@tayvischarm) February 14, 2024

“There was so much happening in the suite. Turns out everyone wants to meet Taylor,” he joked. “There were so many star-studded people there where it’s like, dude, everyone wants to come and see her, but the suite’s only so big. … It was overwhelming to be honest with you. It was very overwhelming.”

Jason then acknowledged that the experience was his “first [real] understanding” of what Taylor “has to deal with on a [daily] basis” due to her stardom.

The fellow NFL players also discussed Taylor’s epic beer chugging moment from the game, which was captured on the Jumbotron. The 34-year-old international pop sensation was caught having a chugging contest with her friend, Ashley Avignone, in their suite. Taylor skillfully finished the beverage and slammed it down onto the table.

“She’s a pro,” Travis said, adding that she’s “done this before.”

Following the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, Travis and Taylor celebrated by attending a few after-parties. One of the soirees ended up at a night club, which the Grammy Award winner wasn’t expecting since she brought her parents along for the night.

“It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said,” Taylor wrote across a funny TikTok video after the game.

After the game ended, Swifties anxiously awaited the moment for Taylor and Travis to reunite on the field. The two were seen briefly kissing and hugging, and Travis was overheard thanking his girlfriend for flying to Las Vegas all the way from Tokyo from her Eras Tour.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the football tight end gushed while embracing Taylor. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”