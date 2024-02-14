Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Viral Drink Chugging Moment at the Super Bowl: ‘She’s a Pro’

Nobody was ready for it when they saw Taylor Swift skillfully downing what appeared to be a beer at Super Bowl LVIII, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, isn’t surprised. The 34-year-old football tight end reacted to the now-viral clip of the 34-year-old pop icon on his podcast, “New Heights,” with brother Jason Kelce.

After Jason, 36, observed how Taylor was “getting after it,” Travis quipped that Taylor must have “done this before” and added, “She’s a pro.” The fellow NFL players also revealed they weren’t aware that the “Karma” artist was shown on the Jumbotron.

The popular clip in question featured Taylor drinking the beer alongside her friend, Ashley Avignone. The pop star hilariously chugged the small cup and dramatically smacked it down on the table when she finished the drink. Some fans cheered her on in the crowd while a bunch of San Francisco 49ers fans booed her, since she was there to root for her favorite Kansas City Chiefs player.

travis talking about taylor’s viral chugging moment “she’s done this before, she’s a pro” 😭 pic.twitter.com/uuHQLeSEVB — sarah (@tayvischarm) February 14, 2024

Taylor’s Super Bowl attendance was a trending topic on social media over the past few weeks after she celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win weeks prior with Travis. Shortly thereafter, she had to fly over to Tokyo to perform four back-to-back shows as part of her Eras Tour. The “Cruel Summer” singer closed out her last Japan show one day before the Super Bowl took place, meaning that she high-tailed it over to the U.S.

Travis wasn’t aloof to his girlfriend’s sacrifice. After helping his team defeat the 49ers in an overtime victory, the athlete was overheard thanking Taylor for traveling all the way to Las Vegas from Japan.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” Travis said while hugging Taylor on the field, according to a video shared by the NFL on Tuesday, February 13. He then asked her, “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

To celebrate the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, Taylor and Travis went to a packed night club, where they were seen dancing to a few of Taylor’s famous songs, including “Love Story.” The Grammy Award winner even revealed in a surprise TikTok post that she brought her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, out clubbing but noted that it wasn’t intentional.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor captioned her post. Throughout the clip, she panned the camera over to Travis, then her parents, who were smiling and sipping their drinks. “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said,” she wrote across the video.