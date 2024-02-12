Lana Del Rey Falls as She Celebrates the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win With Taylor Swift: Watch

Down goes Lana! Lana Del Rey, 38, got knocked over while she was celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor Swift and the rest of Taylor’s star-studded squad on February 11. In a video that’s gone viral on social media, Lana — who is actually a fan of the San Francisco 49ers — joined the whole suite erupting in cheers after the Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime. But Lana got bumped into and fell in her seat in the midst of the chaos. Luckily, some of the people helped her up as the celebrations continued.

Lana Del Rey falls down while celebrating The Chiefs’ #Superbowl win. pic.twitter.com/kdPohhvUVK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024

Lana wasn’t originally sitting with Taylor at Super Bowl LVIII, but she eventually joined the “Cruel Summer” singer and the rest of Taylor’s pals — including Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively — in a suite to watch the end of the game. Lana took off her red leather 49ers jacket and had on a black top and jeans when she was sitting with Taylor and company.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey together at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/XyJ52Qj8rh — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Lana and Taylor have been friends for years and even collaborated on the song “Snow On the Beach” from Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights. The two stars went to the 2024 Grammy Awards together on February 4, where Midnights won Album of the Year. Lana, whose album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was also nominated for AOTY, went on stage with Taylor as she accepted the award.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR in November, Lana revealed how her and Taylor’s collaboration on Midnights came to be.

“What happened with ‘Snow on the Beach’ was, that was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on. If I think somebody’s song is perfect, I will act as producer in it. I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of ‘Snow on the Beach,’ but I layer and match her vocals perfectly so you would never even know that I was all over that first song,” Lana explained. “She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Speaking to Billboard in February 2023, Lana, who wrote “Snow on the Beach” with Taylor and Jack Antonoff, revealed that she initially had “no idea” she was “the only feature” on the song. “Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” Lana said. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”