Jack Antonoff Shades Scooter Braun After More Clients Follow Ariana Grande & Drop His As Their Manager

Jack Antonoff, 39, is probably blasting “Karma” by Taylor Swift right now. After Taylor’s rival Scooter Braun, 42, was dropped by some of his big-name clients, Jack showed his support for Taylor, 33, by shading Scooter on his Instagram Story on August 27. The singer and producer shared The Sims meme of the female Sims character focused on her computer while her baby is on fire on the floor. “Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager,” the text on the meme read.

jack antonoff only takes breaks from work for very important reasons. pic.twitter.com/v3XHXVaSOb — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 27, 2023

Jack is very loyal to Taylor so we can bet that he’s no fan of Scooter’s. Jack and the “Style” singer have become extremely close friends from working together on music. Taylor was just at Jack’s wedding to Margaret Qualley in New Jersey. As fans know, Taylor’s been in a feud with Scooter that began after his company acquired the rights to her music catalog in 2019. After the deal was announced, Taylor quickly took to social media to condemn it, calling it her “worst-case scenario”.

Scooter’s business deal sparked Taylor’s decision to re-record her first six albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation — that were produced by Big Machine Records. Jack has been a producer on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Scooter has been in the headlines as his music managing career seemingly takes a hit. Reports say that some of Scooter’s biggest clients — including Ariana, Demi, Idina, and Carly Rae Jepsen — have left the SB Projects head. There was even a claim that Justin Bieber was parting ways with Scooter after 15 years of working together, though this was denied. However, a People report said that the pair “haven’t spoken in nearly a year” and that Scooter isn’t involved in Justin’s next album.

Scooter broke his silence on the reports about his clients leaving him on Aug. 22. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he sarcastically tweeted. Scooter did not address the situation any further and has remained quiet on the matter since then. According to the official SB Projects Firm’s website, Scooter still manages Ashley Graham, Ava Max, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, Hilary Duff, Lil Dicky, and more stars.