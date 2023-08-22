Scooter Braun Breaks Silence On Reports That Clients, Like Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato, Are Dropping Him

Scooter Braun, 42, broke his silence on the recent news that several of his clients stopped working with him by releasing an official statement on Tuesday, Aug. 22. While he didn’t say whether or not the rumors were factual or not, he did make a joke, playing on the many rumors. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he tweeted. With the numerous reports of clients dropping Scooter, there has been a popular meme of writing that he is no longer managing different people.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

His statement on the matter comes on the heels of the news that Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, have all cut ties with Scooter. Justin, 29, was rumored to have ended his professional relationship with the 42-year-old on Aug. 18, however, sources close to the “Peaches” hitmaker debunked the claim to Entertainment Tonight just hours later. “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management,” the outlet’s insider claimed at the time. “The two recently worked on something together.”

Just three days later, Demi, 31, opted to end her professional relationship with Scooter, as confirmed by Billboard and Variety. Demi decided to cut ties with Scooter’s SB Projects firm just one month ahead of the release of her next album set to release on Sept. 15. The songstress first signed with the firm in 2019 and was just one of the many on his impressive client list. The most recent to reportedly drop from his management company was Idina Menzel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. 👀👀 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 21, 2023

Amid the news that the 31-year-old was no longer working with Scooter, Puck‘s Matthew Belloni took to Twitter on Aug. 21 to report that Ariana was also ended her work with Scooter. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager,” Matthew wrote in the post at the time. Despite the claim, Ari has not released an official statement on the news as of this writing.

These three artists are not the only A-listers to have worked with Scooter, as rapper Kanye West, 46, worked with him from Mar. 2016 until they parted ways 2.5 years later, per Billboard. At the time, a source told the music outlet that, Ye’s decision to “leave the traditional music business,” was one of the reason’s for their professional split. The official SB Projects Firm’s website currently states their “past and present” talents as follows: “Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, CL, Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, The Knocks, Lil Dicky, Tori Kelly, and more.”

Scooter is also famous for acquiring Taylor Swift‘s masters when Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019. “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote in a Tumblr post at the time. Since then, Taylor has re-recorded a total of four out of her six albums that she recorded during her time with Big Machine. Her next release is set to be 1989 (Taylor’s Version) set to be released in Oct. 2023.