Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Married: Couple Ties The Knot After 2 Years Together

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Long Beach Island, New Jersey on Aug. 19, per a video published by Page Six. The beautiful bride could be seen walking with a veil alongside her new husband Jack in the short clip, as the public could be heard outside screaming. The wedding comes just over two years after Jack and Margaret were first linked romantically when they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn in Aug. 2021. Details of the star-studded wedding — Jack is close with both Taylor Swift and Lana del Rey, while Margaret’s mom is actress Andie McDowell — were kept under wraps in the months leading up to their big day. Taylor was also spotted wearing a blue dress to the affair.

In 2017, Jack revealed that he “spent every summer on Long Beach Island” growing up, so the Jersey Shore beach town was the perfect location for him to tie the knot. In 2013, he even filmed a TODAY Show segment, showing off his favorite spots on LBI. Records also show that Jack purchased a home on LBI in 2020, and in a July 2023 Instagram post, he revealed that he spent April 2022 “in Jersey, at the beach mostly.”

Jack and Margaret made their official debut as a couple when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together in March 2022. They went on to make appearances at events like the Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as the Grammy Awards. The duo first sparked engagement rumors in May 2022, when Margaret was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although Jack and Margaret have not shied away from being in public together, they have kept the details of their relationship private over the past two years. Before being linked to Margaret, Jack famously dated Scarlett Johansson in high school. He was also in a six year relationship with Lena Dunham from 2012 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Margaret briefly dated Pete Davidson in 2019. She was also in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf from 2020 until the beginning of 2021. The two split after Shia was accused of sexual battery and assault by ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs. “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her,” Margaret said about the situation in a Sept. 2021 interview. “It’s as simple as that.”