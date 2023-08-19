Taylor Swift Wears Blue Dress For Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley’s Wedding: Watch

Taylor Swift was spotted in Long Beach Island, New Jersey on Aug. 19 as a guest at her longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff’s, wedding. Jack married Margaret Qualley in an intimate ceremony, and Taylor was in attendance to support the happy couple. The 33-year-old was spotted exiting a large white Chevy SUV as she headed into the wedding through a back door, following a suited security guard in video published by Page Six. A glimpse of her baby blue midi-length dress by Erdem could be seen, revealing a spaghetti strap cut and ruffle details, along with a slightly asymmetrical skirt. She kept her hair down and draped over one shoulder as she walked in, also showing off a high pair of stiletto sandals.

In another, second video published by the outlet, Taylor could also be seen walking with a glass of white wine outside next to pals (and couple) Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

After more than 10 years of a friendship and working relationship, Taylor and Jack have formed an incredibly close bond over the years. The two first met in 2012 and collaborated for the first time on the song “Sweeter Than Fiction” in 2013. The song was featured on the One Chance movie soundtrack. Following its release, Taylor began working on her fifth studio album, 1989, and tapped Jack as a producer for the project.

Jack co-wrote and produced three songs — “Out Of The Woods, “I Wish You Would” and “You Are In Love” — on the record. At the time, he was in a relationship with Lena Dunham, and Taylor penned “You Are In Love” about their relationship. The two broke up in 2018 and Jack started dating Margaret in 2021.

In 2016, Jack was by Taylor’s side when she took home Album of the Year for 1989 at the Grammys. He joined her again for her 2017 album Reputation, helping with six tracks on the record. Jack has also collaborated with Taylor on her subsequent albums Lover, Folklore (which also won a Grammy for Album of the Year), Evermore and Midnights. Additionally, he was part of the re-recording process for Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It’s likely that he was also involved in 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will come out later this year.

When Taylor released Midnights in 2022, she wrote an Instagram post about how much it meant to her that she and Jack were still working together after 10 years of friendship. “I couldn’t be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she gushed. “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER..this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.”