Margaret Qualley: 5 Things To Know About ‘Maid’ Star Amid Reported Engagement To Jack Antonoff

Maid star Margaret Qualley is getting married! She and Taylor Swift‘s go-to songwriter Jack Antanoff are reportedly engaged, which means we’ll soon be seeing her walking down the aisle. Want to know more about the actress, who also happens to be the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell? Check out some facts below.

1. She’s an actress.

Margaret has a pretty stacked resume when it comes to acting, earning an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category for her role in FX’s hit series Fosse/Verdon. In the eight-part series, Margaret plays one of her childhood idols, dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking. In 2019, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. And in 2021, she starred in the Netflix miniseries, Maid. She’s also worked with some influential names over the years, making her film debut alongside James Franco in Palo Alto and playing Justin Theroux‘s daughter in the HBO series The Leftovers from 2014 – 2017.

2. Margaret is the daughter of Andie MacDowell.

Andie, 61, is no doubt a Hollywood legend! The beloved actress, who played Margaret’s mom in Maid, has been in a number of iconic films, including Brat Pack flick St. Elmo’s Fire alongside Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez back in 1985.The actress later went on to star in 90’s classics Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day. The Golden Globe nominee has more recently appeared in Magic Mike XXL and Hulu’s television reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Andie was previously married to Margaret’s dad Paul Qualley from 1986 to 1999, and they share three kids: Margaret, as well as her older siblings Justin, 33 and Rainey, 29.

3. Margaret is a dancer.

Before following in her mother’s footsteps in the acting world (she once referred to acting as her “mom’s thing” in a 2019 interview with Elle), she was an aspiring ballerina. She trained throughout her life, even leaving home at the age of 14 to study at the North Carolina Dance Theater Company. At 16, she earned an apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theater in New York City, before ultimately deciding to pursue a career in acting and modeling. “It takes so much dedication, ballet … you’re always striving to be perfect and I was really consumed by that. I realized I was doing it for the wrong reasons,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Australia in 2019. Her role in FX’s Fosse/Verdon — which follows the complex and tumultuous relationship between Gwen Verdon and her husband, famed choreographer Bob Fosse, just happens to combine Margaret’s love for acting and dance!

4. She’s also a model.

The stunning brunette is multi-talented, and is currently signed as professional model to agency IMG in New York City. She caused quite a stir on social media when she appeared in legendary designer Kate Spade‘s 25th anniversary campaign. In the black-and-white photos, Margaret is seen living her best life as she enjoys a piece of cake and stuns in Kate Spade’s signature celebratory looks. In addition, Margaret has also been in campaigns for ultra hip label Kenzo and Ralph Lauren.

5. She attended NYU.

The actress — who was born Sarah Margaret Qualley — enrolled at the prestigious university for acting in 2014, but deferred after a semester, simultaneously landing her role in HBO’s The Leftovers. She later described her time on the series as the most “intense acting school” to Teen Vogue — and based on her success now, it seems like she made the right move!