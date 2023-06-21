Ava Max Slapped In The Face By Fan While Performing: ‘He Scratched The Inside Of My Eye’

The fan who interrupted the singer's performance was escorted from the stage at the Los Angeles performance by security.

June 21, 2023 12:05PM EDT
Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Ava Max was slapped by a fan who ran on stage during  her concert in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theater on Tuesday, June 20. While she was in the middle of a song, a man in a black t-shirt was seen trying to approach her on-stage, as a security guard grabbed him and took him off the stage near the end of the show. He could be seen slapping her face as she continued to dance.

Ava, 29, finished her choreography and the song and proceeded to run off the stage. Later in the night, she revealed that she would blacklist the stage crasher from all future performances. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” she tweeted with an angry face emoji. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!” Fans responded by sharing well wishes with her and telling Ava that they hope she was okay.

The “Sweet but Psycho” singer is currently in the midst of a summer tour. She’ll take the stage again in San Francisco on Thursday, June 22. She’ll continue the U.S. leg until July 1. Then, Ava has a series of appearances lined up at European music festivals, per her website. She’s also featured alongside other major artists like Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Lizzo (as well as many others) on the much-anticipated Barbie movie soundtrack, which will be released on July 21.

Ava performs in Germany in May. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Ava isn’t the only singer who has been attacked on stage recently. Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone in the face. She was in the middle of a song during a New York concert at Pier 17 when a fan tossed their smartphone at the stage and hit her in the face. She later showed a photo of herself with an apparent black eye from the incident and a small cut on her eyebrow on her Instagram. She simply captioned the post “I’m good” in the aftermath.

