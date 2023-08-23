Justin Bieber’s New Album: The Latest On His Next Record Amid Scooter Braun Drama

Justin Bieber is reportedly working on his seventh studio album.

Justin’s last full-length album was 2021’s ‘Justice.’

The news of Justin’s new album comes amid reports that he hasn’t spoken to his longtime manager Scooter Braun in nearly a year.

Justin Bieber fans can rest easy knowing that new music is somewhere on the horizon! While it’s been two years since his last album Justice, a new report from People claims that the singer, 29, is working on a new album. The new music is surely exciting to fans, especially after Justin had to cancel many of his 2022 tour dates to address health issues. The news also comes as Justin’s longtime manager Scooter Braun has reportedly been dropped by many of his clients, including rumors that the “Sorry” singer is working on this album without Scooter.

While Justin has yet to make an official announcement regarding his next album, it seems likely that new music will be dropping somewhere in the near future. HollywoodLife has gathered all the details about his music ahead of the new record here!

Justin Bieber Music History

Justin has been one of the biggest stars in pop music for nearly 15 years. He got his big break after Scooter discovered YouTube videos of him playing covers in 2007. The music exec offered to fly the pre-teen Justin down to Atlanta to record some demos and work with Usher, and he quickly rose from there. Justin’s debut single was “One Time” in 2009, and he has since gone on to have so many hit singles including “Baby”, “Sorry”, “Peaches”, and many more. Justin has been estimated to have sold 150 million records worldwide. He’s also won two Grammy Awards: his first was in 2016 for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his single “Where Are Ü Now?” with Jack Ü, and his second was in 2021 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours.”

Justin released his last album Justice in 2021, and it included the hit song “Peaches,” which featured Daniel Caesar and GIVEON. The album also featured collabs with Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. He also dropped a deluxe edition of the album a week after the original. Most recently, he released the solo single “Beautiful Love (Free Fire)” in Aug. 2022 and was featured on Don Toliver’s 2023 single “Private Landing” featuring Future.

Justin Bieber’s Drama With Scooter Braun

The news that Justin is working on a new album has come as there have been many reports that various artists have dropped Scooter Braun as their manager. There have been reports that Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Idina Menzel have all gone separate ways from his firm SB Projects. There had also been a report that Justin had left Scooter’s management, but it was later denied. A source close to the situation had claimed that the “Intentions” popstar was being walked through different changes in Scooter’s role. “Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like,” an insider told Variety.

Despite the report being denied, another source told People that Justin hasn’t spoken to his manager in quite some time, when it was revealed that he was working on a new album. “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” they said. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

When Will Justin Bieber’s New Album Released?

While the report revealed that Justin has been working on a new album, it’s completely unclear when he’ll release new music. The singer is usually pretty consistent about his album rollouts. The longest gap between records was five years between 2015’s Purpose and 2020’s Changes.

Justin did reveal that he felt like the new record was nearly finished in a May 2022 interview with Apple Music. “I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up,” he said, per Billboard. “It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.”

What Is Justin Bieber’s New Album Called?

While the report said that Justin is working on new music, there have been no rumors regarding what the title of the new album could be. Still, it’s clear that for the most part, Justin is a fan of single word album titles, a trend he’s followed since 2012’s Believe.

What Songs Are On Justin Bieber’s New Album?

Justin has yet to release an official tracklist for the new album, but there have been a few times that upcoming music has been hinted at in interviews. The Purpose popstar has hinted at some major collaborations with huge names coming up, and it’s unclear if singles like “Beautiful Love” or his Don Toliver collaboration “Honest” will be included.

When Justin interviewed his wife Hailey for Vogue Australia, she referenced a still-unnamed song that he’d just made when discussing the music that they’d been listening to. They each raved about SZA’s record SOS, naming “Snooze”, “Blind”, and “Far” as favorite tracks, but Hailey mentioned her hubby’s latest unreleased tune. “The new song that you just recorded, I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet,” she said.

What Will Justin Bieber’s New Album Sound Like?

Justin has incorporated different elements of rap and R&B into his pop sound, as well as plenty of electronic elements. On “Honest,” he even comes close to rapping on the 2022 tune. He’s also been featured on Don’s trap-inspired song “Private Landing,” but it’s not clear how those many sounds will come into play on his new album. He has teased that the new album has a “wicked” guitar solo from none other than John Mayer, so there may be some elements of rock music in the new record.

Justin has also promised a healthy mix of both songs that connect on an emotional level and bops in the aforementioned Apple Music interview. “I’m always going to have the deep songs that make you feel something, but I also think there’s something really special about those songs that are just fun, that aren’t too deep, that can just put you in a little zone, put you in a little mood, and you can just ride out and just feel good,” he said.

Who Will Feature On Justin Bieber’s New Album?

While Justin’s albums frequently feature both established and up-and-coming artists, and while there may be some new collaborations that will surprise fans, there are two established artists that Justin has already hinted at working with. The singer revealed that he’s happy to help give new artists a platform in his Apple Music interview in 2022. “For me, it’s fulfilling to be able to embrace these young cats and help get their music out there, because I know what it’s like to have this vision, and want people to hear your music and just that grind of going to each radio station and getting the word out there. So, if I can help some of these other artists that I genuinely like to kinda get their voices heard, it’s an honor for me,” he said.

As mentioned above, Justin did reveal that John Mayer has a solo on the new album. “That was really cool for me,” he said. “He’s someone who I’ve looked up to for a long time. So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in and he’s like, ‘Can I go in the booth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, go in.’ And so he went in the booth and then he came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to like see it first-hand, because like he is on another level. It’s insane.”

Besides John, Ed Sheeran has also teased that he has a project coming up with Justin. The “Perfect” singer-songwriter played the song for the journalist in his 2022 Rolling Stone. The writer described the song as a “lighters-up power ballad duet.” Ed and Justin previously worked together on 2019’s “I Don’t Care.”